France Is in Chaos, and Emmanuel Macron Is Pointing the Finger at President Trump

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed a nation engulfed in days of protests and riots. He called for order, blaming far-left groups for joining forces with criminals to loot businesses and attack police officers. But even as he condemned their methods, he validated their grievances over rising costs and failing public services, and pointed the finger at the war in Iran and President Donald Trump.

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Apparently, the French government’s own poor decisions had little to do with its current situation. Missing from Macron's explanation was any reckoning with policies that have squeezed the countries industry in the name of fighting climate change, weakened the country’s economic engine, and paired sweeping redistribution with promises the government simply cannot fulfill.

The result is a country-wide attitude of entitlement: a public conditioned to expect more from the state, even as the state undermines the economy needed to pay for it. And that expectation is hardly confined to the immigrants from poorer countries. It runs through the French body politic.

🚨🇫🇷🇮🇷 Macron blames the riots... on Trump?? "We should never mix up peaceful protesters with looters and rioters, because there are people who rightfully feel that fuel prices are going too high. It's because of the Iran war." Writer: Michael https://t.co/QwsJjNjQQd — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 18, 2026

"We should never mix up those people, those men and women who protested peacefully, with looters and rioters," the French president said. "Because there are people out there who rightfully feel that the price of fuel is going too high, a price which has increased because of what has happened in the Persian Gulf, a war that France was not part of."

The unrest began last week, with French high school students protesting deteriorating public school conditions, but quickly widened into a broader revolt over the cost of living. They were joined by people angry about rising fuel prices, trade unionists with their familiar demands over wages and pensions, and, inevitably, opportunists who saw the spreading anger as permission to riot, loot, and engage in violence.

While many have been quick to blame the unrest on immigration from poorer countries, the deeper issue is a culture of entitlement, a first-world problem, not one that was simply imported.

The French, like much of Europe, have fostered a culture in which government is expected to provide for everyone: redistribute wealth, deliver healthcare and education, keep prices low and guarantee a minimum standard of living, all while finding a way to pay for it.

When those promises collide with the economic reality of command economics, the response is never acceptance, but still greater demands for more. Those who have turned to rioting are behaving like spoiled children denied what they believe they are owed. That attitude was not brought to France by immigrants; it is one that the European left has spent decades building, and one immigrants have readily learned from their hosts.

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The French government has vowed to crack down on rioters after well over a thousand people were arrested over the weekend. Officials say they are using videos posted on social media to identify suspects and make further arrests.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu: You may have noticed on social media that many looters are geniuses. They had the brilliant idea of not wearing a hood or a mask. So a very significant, massive judicial operation is starting today. In the Paris area alone, I believe nearly 200 investigators from the Paris police prefecture will analyze images and videos. — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 19, 2026

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