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President Trump Urges France to Close It's Borders After Migrant Riots Sweep Across the Nation

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Oct 18, 2026 12:00 PM
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President Trump Urges France to Close It's Borders After Migrant Riots Sweep Across the Nation
AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

President Donald Trump is now warning the people of France that their far-left immigration policies are destroying their “once great country.”

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“Close your borders and take control, before it’s too late,” Trump urged on social media over the weekend.

Vice President JD Vance echoed the sentiment, warning Americans that, should Democrats retake power, the situation in France could quickly become a reality in the United States.

Video from across France has shown large mobs of African migrants and communists taking to the streets to loot, battle with police, and destroy historic landmarks, all as liberal activists attempt to paint the riots as “student protests.”

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The riots, which some individuals claim began as demonstrations against teacher shortages and lack of school funding, have now gone on for approximately one month.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | FRANCE | RIOTS
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