President Trump Urges France to Close It's Borders After Migrant Riots Sweep Across the Nation

President Donald Trump is now warning the people of France that their far-left immigration policies are destroying their “once great country.”

“Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP https://t.co/6vXWkZwYVJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 18, 2026

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“Close your borders and take control, before it’s too late,” Trump urged on social media over the weekend.

Vice President JD Vance echoed the sentiment, warning Americans that, should Democrats retake power, the situation in France could quickly become a reality in the United States.

Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country. — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 18, 2026

Video from across France has shown large mobs of African migrants and communists taking to the streets to loot, battle with police, and destroy historic landmarks, all as liberal activists attempt to paint the riots as “student protests.”

In a very real sense, it's impossible to produce satire of dystopian fiction, because reality simply outpaces anything we can imagine. https://t.co/yKKm3jpDBu — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) October 18, 2026

A Rolex store was looted in Marseille, France amid the violent protests. https://t.co/RafKsK9Qdr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2026

NOW - Chaos at Place de la République in Paris, France. https://t.co/QE7Z7VmwFL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 17, 2026

Euronews crew has been assaulted by rioters near Place de la République in Paris while covering ongoing Yellow Vest and student-led protests. Correspondent Estelle Nilsson-Julien reports on the situation https://t.co/l754jKBepj — euronews (@euronews) October 17, 2026

They’ve just looted Louis Vuitton in #Bordeaux #17octobre https://t.co/GahzWtMljh — Heather (@HeaterMart) October 17, 2026

BREAKING: The town hall of Limoges, built in 1873, didn’t survive today’s riots. The building’s spire has now collapsed https://t.co/yleJx8MKCo — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2026

🔴🇫🇷 ALERTE INFO - L’OFFICE DU TOURISME À LYON EST EN FEU https://t.co/awx2FAHftb — Jon De Lorraine (@jon_delorraine) October 17, 2026

🇫🇷 Footage from central Paris today amid intense rioting across France. https://t.co/Q8YnbJmh2a — Europa.com (@europa) October 17, 2026

The riots, which some individuals claim began as demonstrations against teacher shortages and lack of school funding, have now gone on for approximately one month.

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