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The French Aren't Declaring a National Emergency yet Over Riots. Are They Nuts?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 17, 2026 8:30 PM
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The French Aren't Declaring a National Emergency yet Over Riots. Are They Nuts?
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

France is being overrun by rabid, depraved Muslims who are torching cars and burning down buildings. The riots are widespread, and the French Interior Ministry isn’t ready to declare a state of emergency. Are these people insane? The French had this ‘we’re safe behind the Maginot Line’ in 1940. It turned out poorly. Initial reports on the mayhem said it was over education funding. Yeah, that died in real time as communist and Palestinian flags were shown. Now, we have the media trying to run interference, calling these clashes scuffles (via CBS News):

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Cars were set on fire and shops were looted in Paris on Saturday as police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent protesters who joined nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs and in support of high school students' grievances.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez's office reported "a growing number of violent incidents" across the country, including assaults on officers, looting and damage to public buildings. Police made at least 272 arrests across the country, including in Paris.

Protesters across France responded to calls on social media to revive the "yellow vest" movement, which emerged in 2018 against social injustice. Demonstrators expressed widespread frustration and anger at the government as gasoline, energy and food prices have spiked in recent months.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons to push back people wearing hoods and masks and throwing fireworks, paving stones and other objects at officers in the Place de la République, northeast of the Paris city center.

[…]

Many metro stations were closed Saturday at police request, including those around the Champs-Elysées and near the presidential palace, parliament and government offices.

[…]

In Lyon, France's third-largest city, where about 20,000 protesters joined the march, a fire broke out inside a tourist office.

In the southern port city of Marseille, some shops and a municipal police station were damaged, while protesters briefly forced their way into the lobby of City Hall.

"This is unacceptable," Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan told BFM TV, describing the damage in City Hall as "limited."

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These are riots, and they’re not peaceful. When buildings are set ablaze, we all know what we’re seeing.

When you import the third world, you get the third world. 

Marine Le Pen 2027. 

And this is what we get with the current French leadership, huh (via NY Post):

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Chaos exploded across France on Saturday as 550,000 protesters flooded the streets, torched cars and buildings, looted from posh stores including Louis Vuitton and Hermès, and even threatened to storm the Élysée Palace—prompting a defiant President Emmanuel Macron to rage: “Let them come and get me!”

In Paris alone, an estimated 110,000 demonstrators took to the streets, with masked protestors backed by the country’s far-left opposition leader smashing storefronts, targeting luxury business and confronting riot police armed with tear gas and water cannons.

Yeah, again, Macron, history has shown the people did get their leaders, and not so good things happened to them. 

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News Topics COMMUNISM | FRANCE | MEDIA BIAS | PALESTINIANS | RIOTS
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