Elizabeth Warren Wants to Save You From a Mayonnaise and Hot Sauce Monopoly

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is taking a stand for all Americans against the newest, most dangerous monopoly threatening the republic: spices.

On Tuesday, Warren posted a statement on social media voicing concern over a potential merger between McCormick & Company and Unilever, a deal that would place Hellmann’s mayonnaise, McCormick spices, Cholula hot sauce, and Frank’s RedHot under one corporate roof. Her concern is simple, and stereotypical: consolidate enough beloved condiments and seasonings under one company, and grocery prices could rise as the newfound monopoly charges whatever rates it wants to.

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It is also, naturally, the epitome of socialist grandstanding: because if there is one thing the free market needs, it is a senator standing between Americans and the looming threat of consolidated hot sauce.

Hellmann's mayo McCormick spices Cholula hot sauce Frank's RedHot What do these products have in common? One company could soon control them all. I have concerns that McCormick and Unilever's $45 billion merger could increase YOUR grocery prices. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 13, 2026

These condiments already carry significant market shares. Hellmann’s mayonnaise holds roughly 46.7 percent of the U.S. mayonnaise market; McCormick dominates the retail spice market with an estimated 40 to 60 percent share; and Frank’s RedHot and Cholula, both McCormick-owned, combine for about 30 percent of the hot-sauce market. In other words, each product already enjoys considerable market power.

But notice something else: each is also typically more affordable for the average shopper than many of its competitors. When it comes to something as world-historically unimportant as the market share of spices and condiments, many people may be surprised to learn that market dominance often lowers prices. Economies of scale, efficient distribution, and brand competition can do more for the grocery bill than Sen. Warren ever could.

If anything, this merger is unlikely to raise grocery costs for most Americans; it may have no effect at all, or push prices slightly downward.

Now monopolies are problematic, but primarily when they are built on government favoritism, regulatory capture, and barriers to entry that prevent new competitors from entering. A merger between tech giants that owe their market capture to government policy, where entry costs are high and regulators are likely to pick winners, is a legitimate problem.

Condiments are not that. In an industry with essentially zero barriers to entry, a company gaining a larger share is not a crisis. It may even be beneficial in the short term: lower prices, wider distribution, and more efficient production.

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