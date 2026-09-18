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Here's Why Elizabeth Warren Objects to Fox Purchasing Roku

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 18, 2026 12:15 PM
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Here's Why Elizabeth Warren Objects to Fox Purchasing Roku
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Fox — the company that owns Fox News — is set to buy Roku, the streaming platform, for $22 billion. This would combine Fox with one of America's largest streaming platforms.

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Roku reaches roughly 100 million households. Fox acquired Tubi, another streaming platform, in 2020. This is the latest merger in an entertainment industry where companies compete for viewers who have switched from traditional television to streaming services.

But Elizabeth Warren objects to the acquisition. Not because she's concerned about monopolies or increased costs to consumers, but because she doesn't want Americans to see the content Fox carries.

"Do you use Roku? If so, you're gonna want to watch this," Warren said. "Fox, yeah, the same company as Fox News, they wanna buy Roku. And this proposed deal would combine the two largest free, ad-supported streaming services in the entire country."

"And if Fox and Roku merge, it would give Fox the ability to steer content right into your TV and to 80 million U.S. households," she continued. "It would also mean fewer options for you to choose from, so it could raise your prices. And let's face it: nobody wants that."

That's adorable coming from the party that wants to take away all our healthcare choices, our housing choices, and our choices of appliances, cars, and even light bulbs.

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That's (D)ifferent.

She likes MSNBC, NBC and others.

Yeah. She was worried about that merger, too, and now Spirit Airlines is gone and with it a lot of jobs.

That's exactly what this is all about. Warren and the Democrats don't like Fox News and want to get it off the air.

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News Topics ELIZABETH WARREN | ENTERTAINMENT | FOX NEWS
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