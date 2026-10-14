Poll: Democrats Want Socialism and Lower Taxes. Someone Should Tell Them That's Not How That Works.

There may be no stranger paradox in American politics than the idea that many voters want more government, more programs, more services, more protection, but never want to increase the taxes to pay for it all.

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That contradiction is especially pronounced among Democrats. According to a new poll from the Economic Innovation Group, Democrat-voting workers now hold a strongly favorable view of socialism, while also overwhelmingly saying their taxes are already too high.

The strange evolution of the Democratic Party on economics is that the rank-and-file are now clearly favorable to socialism, and also think taxes are too high. https://t.co/cHb4GjeE72 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 13, 2026

According to the survey, Democrats view socialism favorably by a net 31 points, while their view of capitalism sits at roughly minus 9, an outlier among voting blocs. Yet the same poll finds that 84 percent of Democrats say taxes are already too high, alongside 85 percent of independents and 90 percent of Republicans. How can voters embrace an economic system that depends on redistribution and, in practice, higher taxation, while insisting that their own taxes are already too much?

Well, there are several competing ideas.

One is that many Democrats assume the bill for socialism will be sent to someone else. In this view, they are not necessarily opposed to taxation in itself; they are opposed to their own taxation. The wealthy, corporations, or an abstract class of “the rich” are supposed absorb the costs, while middle and working-class voters expect to receive the benefits without materially higher tax bills.

Another explanation is essentially that this is democracy manifest. Voters express one set of preferences outside the ballot box, what they want government to provide, protect, or redistribute, yet when it comes time to vote, those preferences do not necessarily align with the policies or taxes required to deliver them.

This is because deeper surveys and focus groups have shown that self-described socialists expect taxes on the super-wealthy to finance all of socialism. Its not a theory of shared sacrifice as much as lazy free lunch economics. And politicians feed that by promising free lunches. — Jessica Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@JessicaBRiedl) October 13, 2026

People want socialism and lower taxes. We want mass deportation but also no one to ever be wrongly inconvenienced by the police ever. We want to bring back manufacturing but will fight tooth and nail against any new development project. We hate government handouts but expect be protected from competition for our jobs. Democracy! — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) October 13, 2026

Of course, these are not the only possible explanations. But together they expose the tension at the heart of American politics: voters increasingly want the supposed economic security associated with a larger, more activist government, while remaining deeply unwilling to accept the taxes that such a government requires.

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The worst part is that none of this is new. The tension dates to the 1930s, when the New Deal recast government as the guarantor of security and FDR declared, in his 1941 State of the Union, that Americans deserved freedom from want. That vision now underlies Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the broader entitlement state, and the renewed enthusiasm for socialism.

For nearly a century, Americans have faced the same choice: more government or lower taxes. And for nearly a century, they have chosen incorrectly.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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