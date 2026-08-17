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John Fetterman Slams His Party's Socialist Lunacy Once Again

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 17, 2026 10:00 AM
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John Fetterman Slams His Party's Socialist Lunacy Once Again
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

While the rest of the Democrat Party goes insane, driven by socialism and Trump Derangement Syndrome, there is one Democrat who remains a voice of reason and calm: Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman. He's repeatedly attacked his own party over Israel and the rise of the communist loving DSA. And he's back on it again, hitting the party for its positive views on socialism and negative views on capitalism.

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Here's more:

With a battle for the soul of the Democratic party on the horizon, a new poll signals that socialists may have the upper hand over capitalists in 2028 primaries.

According to a new CBS News poll out Sunday, Democrats have a dramatically more favorable view of socialism than capitalism. The poll found that, among Democrats, 58 percent have a positive view of socialism, while just 18 percent have a negative view. Conversely, the poll found just 32 percent of Democrats have a positive opinion of capitalism, while 50 percent see it negatively.

That gap becomes even wider when narrowed down to those with a college degree. Among that demographic, 71 percent view socialism favorably, compared to a paltry 16 percent who see it unfavorably.

Absolutely incredible.

Everyone keeps asking this question.

A fair point.

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This is also a good observation.

The only way to lift people out of poverty.

Capitalism always works better. The problem with America is that the government has gotten involved in so many of our industries that the costs have skyrocketed. Healthcare, education, housing, food. Every time the government makes something "affordable" the prices go up.

That's not capitalism.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | CBS NEWS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JOHN FETTERMAN | SOCIALISM
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