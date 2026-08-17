John Fetterman Slams His Party's Socialist Lunacy Once Again

While the rest of the Democrat Party goes insane, driven by socialism and Trump Derangement Syndrome, there is one Democrat who remains a voice of reason and calm: Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman. He's repeatedly attacked his own party over Israel and the rise of the communist loving DSA. And he's back on it again, hitting the party for its positive views on socialism and negative views on capitalism.

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The Democratic Party is becoming the party of socialism.



58% view socialism positively.



50% view capitalism negatively.



I’m a proud free market capitalist.



This is lunacy. pic.twitter.com/i88gX2VWXF — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) August 16, 2026

Here's more:

With a battle for the soul of the Democratic party on the horizon, a new poll signals that socialists may have the upper hand over capitalists in 2028 primaries. According to a new CBS News poll out Sunday, Democrats have a dramatically more favorable view of socialism than capitalism. The poll found that, among Democrats, 58 percent have a positive view of socialism, while just 18 percent have a negative view. Conversely, the poll found just 32 percent of Democrats have a positive opinion of capitalism, while 50 percent see it negatively. That gap becomes even wider when narrowed down to those with a college degree. Among that demographic, 71 percent view socialism favorably, compared to a paltry 16 percent who see it unfavorably.

Absolutely incredible.

Democrats aren't socialists. They are America-hating Jihadist-loving communists.



And you're still a Democrat. Why? — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) August 16, 2026

Everyone keeps asking this question.

You don't have to become a Republican to leave the Democrats — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) August 17, 2026

A fair point.

Memo to John Fetterman: Don’t leave the Democratic Party. Stay and be a thorn in their side.



Joe Manchin drove the left nuts because he was willing to tell his own party no and put the kibosh on some of its worst excesses.



Democrats need more of that, not another guy walking… https://t.co/8tk8whfHKv — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) August 16, 2026

This is also a good observation.

This guy is out here defending free market capitalism. https://t.co/HP4QhykWta — 🥷🦅Austin Wade Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) August 16, 2026

The only way to lift people out of poverty.

Fetterman is wrong about a lot but not this.



Western Europe and Canada are proof that capitalism can work better, NOT socialism. https://t.co/cixxy1SwRA pic.twitter.com/BR6NWehHnv — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) August 16, 2026

Capitalism always works better. The problem with America is that the government has gotten involved in so many of our industries that the costs have skyrocketed. Healthcare, education, housing, food. Every time the government makes something "affordable" the prices go up.

That's not capitalism.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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