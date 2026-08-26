Brandon Gill Shows How Math Just Doesn't Support Socialism

There's a reason that the Left, which has a stranglehold on our public schools, don't bother to teach our kids reading and math. Kids who can't read or add two-plus-two go on to be dependent on government later in life, and in high numbers. U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers gave a speech the other day where he noted that 70 percent of kids who can't read or do math end up in prison or on welfare.

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That helps the Democrats expand their socialist state, and they know that their voters won't be able to double-check the math on this. But Rep. Brandon Gill ran the numbers, and the reality is this: taxing the rich will not solve our problems.

He pointed out that even if we took every dime of wealth from the 400 wealthiest people in America, it still wouldn't cover federal spending.

If you confiscated 100% of the wealth of America’s 400 richest people, it still would not pay for current federal spending.



The socialist agenda collapses the moment you do the math. pic.twitter.com/pTvXo7COU4 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) August 25, 2026

"If you took all of the wealth, 100 percent of the wealth, of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States today, that amount of money would not cover one year's worth of government spending at current levels," Gill said. "Not to mention the levels that the Democratic Socialists are advocating for. Which by the way, according to the Cato Institute, could be beyond $200 trillion per year."

As we pointed out, such spending would mean every American would have to pay most or all of their income in taxes just to cover it.

The math doesn't work.

Fear mongering by the Communists before the midterms. Promising free money to those who contribute the least to society. — dpat (@HalfBaked802) August 25, 2026

They realized they can buy votes with our tax dollars.

🔴No wonder socialists claim math is racist and

the national average math scores dropped like a rock !



It makes believing socialist claims and propaganda easier ! https://t.co/RzBwlkyQHL — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) August 25, 2026

That's exactly what the agenda is.

The socialists in power are nothing more than "Class Warfare" specialists, except when it comes their wealth and power! https://t.co/cCuKjT0pXg — Political Liars (@politicalliars) August 26, 2026

Oh, they get to keep their wealth and power. Everyone else has to be poor. That's how it's always worked in every socialist nation, and how it will continue to work going forward.

The problem is not that we don't tax enough; it's that we spend too much. We have to cut back on the spending, the fraud, and start balancing the budget. It's the only way to correct the massive debt problem we're facing.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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