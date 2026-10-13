Spencer Pratt Calls Out the ‘Spoiled Brats’ Attacking Christopher Columbus

Monday was Columbus Day, a day celebrated by people proud of their Western heritage and grateful for the explorer’s contributions to the modern world. To others, it is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, an occasion for those who despise the West and its values to insist that Columbus’s defining “accomplishment” was the indirect deaths, mostly by disease, of millions of Native Americans across the New World.

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Well, Country star Kacey Musgraves falls into the latter group as she apparently decided her concert stage was the right place to denounce the Western hero.

The former Los Angeles mayoral candidate captured the hatred directed at figures like Columbus perfectly. His critics denounce the men who built the world they now take for granted, all while preening over their own moral superiority. Yet they offer little in return, except to stand atop a “crumbling empire” built by people far more accomplished, far braver, and far greater than most in the West will ever be.

Kacey Musgraves says “F**k Columbus” while branding the explorer a “loser.” “Obviously f**k Columbus. Literally the lamest person to probably ever exist. Like for real. What a loser.” https://t.co/9wlc8whVrj — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 13, 2026

"Ooh, that's right, it's Columbus Day," Musgraves said Monday as the crowd booed. "It's what now? Yeah, no, no, yeah, actually, obviously, f**k Columbus. You're the lamest person to probably ever exist. Like, for real, what a loser. You're a loser, Christopher Columbus, we hate you. We really hate you."

https://t.co/iO3e4OwP51 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 13, 2026

"An entire generation of spoiled brats who’ve never built anything, stand on the crumbling empire they don’t deserve, built by great and courageous men who are now judged through the moral lens of the softest dorks living in the easiest times," Pratt wrote on X. "Oy vey."

An entire generation of spoiled brats who’ve never built anything, stand on the crumbling empire they don’t deserve, built by great and courageous men who are now judged through the moral lens of the softest dorks living in the easiest times. Oy vey. https://t.co/CfH7pPZHII — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 13, 2026

The left is upset that it cannot conquer the world beneath its own banner of virtue signaling. Unable to outshine a man like Columbus, it has only one move left: tear down Western heroes, replace them with more politically convenient icons, rewrite history through the lens of modern morality, and dismiss the accomplishments of anyone who failed to live up to today’s enlightened standards.

People can still conquer the world. But the goal should be to move forward, not to exhaust ourselves staring backward in search of new sins. Columbus was a hero and the greatest explorer of his age. The modern left may resent that, but it cannot erase it, and it will never earn its own version of it.

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