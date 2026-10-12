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GOP Senator Had the Perfect Take for Those Who Are Anti-Columbus Day

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 12, 2026 10:00 PM
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GOP Senator Had the Perfect Take for Those Who Are Anti-Columbus Day
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Today was Columbus Day, a day for Italian-American pride and a celebration of the discovery of America. Christopher Columbus is a hero, and he’s been unfairly targeted by the woke left for his colonial objectives back in the day, which reflected the mindset of most of Europe. 

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He wanted a shortcut to the Indies. Part of the progressive left’s impossible standard for being a good person in their eyes is by design; they need to whine about victimhood and oppression, which in turn degrades mental health, which is why all of them are miserable, blue-haired freaks, one RadioShack stop away from being bomb-making domestic terrorists. 

Columbus is a hero. End of subject. And what is this Indigenous Peoples Holiday? Can we kill this crap on the side like roadkill? Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) had the proper take on those who refer to Columbus Day by the improper term: “It's an insult to Italian Americans."

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No one cares about dead Indians. Take that crap some place the @#$% else. 


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News Topics BERNIE MORENO | WOKE
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