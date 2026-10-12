GOP Senator Had the Perfect Take for Those Who Are Anti-Columbus Day

Today was Columbus Day, a day for Italian-American pride and a celebration of the discovery of America. Christopher Columbus is a hero, and he’s been unfairly targeted by the woke left for his colonial objectives back in the day, which reflected the mindset of most of Europe.

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He wanted a shortcut to the Indies. Part of the progressive left’s impossible standard for being a good person in their eyes is by design; they need to whine about victimhood and oppression, which in turn degrades mental health, which is why all of them are miserable, blue-haired freaks, one RadioShack stop away from being bomb-making domestic terrorists.

Shining in red, white, and green tonight in honor of Columbus Day. 💡See the lights live: https://t.co/gOyVS4kDDG 📱 Text CONNECT to 274-16 for real-time lighting alerts. 📷: _nazlizeynepn/IG https://t.co/nQYP3Lov9f — Empire State Building Observation Deck (@EmpireStateBldg) October 12, 2026

On this show, Christopher Columbus is a hero. https://t.co/4Mehxgm6oJ — Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) October 13, 2026

Columbus is a hero. End of subject. And what is this Indigenous Peoples Holiday? Can we kill this crap on the side like roadkill? Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) had the proper take on those who refer to Columbus Day by the improper term: “It's an insult to Italian Americans."

Sen. Bernie Moreno tells @hicharliecotton it's "dumb" to celebrate Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples' Day. "It's an insult to Italian Americans." https://t.co/p97CvDZMvR — TMZ (@TMZ) October 12, 2026

No one cares about dead Indians. Take that crap some place the @#$% else.





I was taught this by the Italians who raised me … Happy Columbus Day https://t.co/mv5lSkezdk — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) October 12, 2026

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