Byron Donalds Just Dropped a Brutal Attack Ad on David Jolly

Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds released a new attack ad targeting Democrat David Jolly’s willingness to let “anybody” from the Democrat Party campaign with him. An odd move considering the Democrat is trying to win in a state defined in part by the sanity of its politics.

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David Jolly says he’ll “welcome anybody from the Democratic Party” to campaign with him. Roll the tape — David Jolly and his fellow Democrats are too far-left for Florida. https://t.co/pz13wf9UcC — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 7, 2026

Because unfortunately for Jolly, “anybody” leaves room for quite a guest list, and one Floridians' are likely to reject. It could include Democrats who want to dismantle and abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Democrats who seek to tear down capitalism, or seize the means of production, Democrats who protest in support of and provide cover to Hamas, others that declare God nonbinary or others still who support gender-transition surgeries for minors. Not exactly a desired lineup for a state like Florida.

A broad coalition or "Big Tent" something Democrats have embraced to their own disadvantage, is really only an asset if your allies aren't a liability. When running in a state already hostile to your party, “anybody” is not much of a standard.

For Jolly, that open invitation risks making every controversial ally part of his campaign, and even in friendlier states, a bigger platform for extremism is not necessarily an electoral advantage. Take Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. Hardly a moderate himself, he nevertheless had to ask progressive darling Hasan Piker to stop trying to help because that “help” was damaging his campaign. When an ally’s support becomes something you need to escape, the bigger-tent strategy may need a second look.

David Jolly said he’d welcome “anybody in today’s Democratic Party” on the campaign trail. Now Bernie Sanders is coming to Florida to help Angie Nixon — will David campaign with him? — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) September 30, 2026

If David Jolly is willing to campaign with just about anybody in the Democrat Party, what does that say about his own standards? What would he be willing to do as Florida’s governor, and whose principles would he be beholden to when it comes time to govern?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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