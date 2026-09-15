The Launch of 'Republicans for Jolly' Was an Embarrassing Flop

David Jolly, a former Republican who became a Democrat, is running for Governor of Florida. His agenda is too radical for the Sunshine State. Jolly hates the Second Amendment and wants to curtail Floridians' gun rights. He supports the far-left LGBTQ agenda, including the gender mutilation of children, supports boys in girls' sports, and tells Christians they must love the trans community as much as they love God.

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By his own admission, Jolly is not a moderate. He's said he's moved "pretty far left" on issues.

You don't have to wonder where David Jolly stands.



"I've moved pretty far left."



His words. Not ours. pic.twitter.com/rvMdp2NMo3 — Byron War Room (@ByronWarRoom) July 21, 2026

And it shows.

Despite that, Jolly is going to try to run as a moderate, and he tried to cement that moderate reputation by launching the "Republicans for Jolly" movement yesterday.

That rollout flopped.

NEWS: 2026 Republican candidate for Governor Bobby Williams spoke in support of David Jolly as the campaign launched Republicans for Jolly at Williams Park in St Pete, host of a major rally held by Ronald Reagan in 1980. pic.twitter.com/AKr46qLdgu — Devon Hesano (@DevonHesano) September 14, 2026

Only five people attended yesterday's press conference.

'This campaign has room for all Floridians, regardless of their political background.'@DavidJollyFL introduces Republican supporters, including former 2026 candidate Bobby Williams.



Reporting by @AGGancarski#FlaPolhttps://t.co/PEFTRa2y56 pic.twitter.com/DXy4p7Zc1D — Florida Politics (@Fla_Pol) September 14, 2026

But it gets even worse. The Jolly team also rolled out a map on its website, claiming that "Republicans across the state" are joining Jolly.

The Byron Donalds campaign pointed out that the map consisted of only two people.

This map put out by Jolly features two (2) people pic.twitter.com/zwQMoorlF3 — Gates McGavick (@GatesMcgavick) September 14, 2026

This prompted the Jolly campaign to delete the map from its website.

UPDATE: @davidjollyfl has deleted this map from his website. A+ rollout folks https://t.co/fbO3HSAcCe — Gates McGavick (@GatesMcgavick) September 14, 2026

So David Jolly now has the support of seven Republicans in a state that President Trump won by 13 points, and where Ron DeSantis won reelection in 2022 by almost 20 points.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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