DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Launch of 'Republicans for Jolly' Was an Embarrassing Flop

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 15, 2026 1:40 PM
Advertisement
The Launch of 'Republicans for Jolly' Was an Embarrassing Flop
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

David Jolly, a former Republican who became a Democrat, is running for Governor of Florida. His agenda is too radical for the Sunshine State. Jolly hates the Second Amendment and wants to curtail Floridians' gun rights. He supports the far-left LGBTQ agenda, including the gender mutilation of children, supports boys in girls' sports, and tells Christians they must love the trans community as much as they love God.

Advertisement

By his own admission, Jolly is not a moderate. He's said he's moved "pretty far left" on issues.

And it shows.

Despite that, Jolly is going to try to run as a moderate, and he tried to cement that moderate reputation by launching the "Republicans for Jolly" movement yesterday. 

That rollout flopped.

Only five people attended yesterday's press conference.

But it gets even worse. The Jolly team also rolled out a map on its website, claiming that "Republicans across the state" are joining Jolly.

Recommended
A Strange New Detail Just Emerged About the Man Who Tried to Kill Trump in Butler Pennsylvania Dmitri Bolt Did a New York State Board of Regents Member Really Just Say This About Black Students? Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The Byron Donalds campaign pointed out that the map consisted of only two people.

This prompted the Jolly campaign to delete the map from its website.

So David Jolly now has the support of seven Republicans in a state that President Trump won by 13 points, and where Ron DeSantis won reelection in 2022 by almost 20 points.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA | LGBTQ+ | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SECOND AMENDMENT
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

A Strange New Detail Just Emerged About the Man Who Tried to Kill Trump in Butler Pennsylvania

A Strange New Detail Just Emerged About the Man Who Tried to Kill Trump in Butler Pennsylvania

Dmitri Bolt
Did a New York State Board of Regents Member Really Just Say This About Black Students?

Did a New York State Board of Regents Member Really Just Say This About Black Students?

Amy Curtis
Here’s How Much the Federal Government Spent on Every Family in Poverty Last Year

Here’s How Much the Federal Government Spent on Every Family in Poverty Last Year

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos