Was it due to the ongoing outage? Maybe, but it’s also clear that U.S. National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross did not want to serve another two years. This isn’t the West Wing universe, where people like C.J. Cregg serve as White House Press Secretary for almost a decade. After a couple of years, people leave. It’s the nature of it, though the timing is a little peculiar, given that the past week has been riddled with disruptions across companies such as Chase, Apple, and Microsoft. Cairncross wants out before the Democrats take over the Senate (via Axios):

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BREAKING: White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is leaving his post, Axios reports, giving the White House time to get a successor confirmed by the Senate before Democrats take control in January. Two sources told Axios that Cairncross did not want to serve another two years. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 19, 2026

Why it matters: Cairncross did not want to serve another two years and is leaving now to give the White House time to secure Senate confirmation before Democrats take control in January, two sources said. Cairncross' departure was described as amicable. The background: Cairncross leads the Office of the National Cyber Director, which coordinates cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government. The position requires Senate confirmation. […] Catch up quick: Cairncross brought experience in Republican politics and national security, having worked with the intelligence community and dealt with cyber threats at the Republican National Committee. During Trump's first term, Cairncross represented the White House chief of staff on National Security Council committees before leading the Millennium Challenge Corporation, a federal foreign aid agency. Cairncross' head of policy and senior adviser Thomas Lind left in June and joined OpenAI in October, further depleting the Trump administration of technical expertise. The White House has not yet responded to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: The latest turnover in cyber personnel comes as the country grapples with critical infrastructure outages and increasingly powerful AI poised to empower cyber defenders and hackers alike. Democrats have criticized the administration's response to outages and warned that U.S. cyber defenses are falling behind AI-fueled threats.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton have said this isn’t a coordinated cyberattack. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), who will soon chair the Senate Intelligence Committee, agreed. It seems numerous companies are using AI to fix or shore up their systems' code, leading to service delays.

UPDATE: It looks like he was fired.

Sean Cairncross was fired, sources told me. Stephen Miller had wanted him out of the job since his 1st day as chief, and immediately teed up a search process for a replacement. Miller told people he didn't think Cairncross had the expertise needed to be national cyber director. https://t.co/wdNoezG14h — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2026

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