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Feds Raid Mansion Affiliated With Disgraced Dem Eric Swalwell

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 27, 2026 1:00 PM
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Feds Raid Mansion Affiliated With Disgraced Dem Eric Swalwell
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Federal agents raided a home tied to the criminal investigation into former Rep. Eric Swalwell on Tuesday morning.

The FBI has already searched Swalwell’s home and seized several of his devices as they look into allegations of sexual assault.

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From Fox News:

Federal authorities raided a California mansion related to an investigation into disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., on Tuesday morning, Fox News has learned.

Swalwell resigned from Congress and withdrew from the California gubernatorial race earlier this year after facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. The FBI's raid targeted a mansion in Beverly Hills.

In August, the FBI searched Swalwell's D.C. home and seized his electronic devices at San Francisco International Airport during an operation. The operation was related to a probe into sexual misconduct, according to sources familiar with the incident. He was not arrested or detained.

Swalwell also faced renewed scrutiny earlier this week after the White House declassified documents related to an FBI probe into his relationship with Christine "Fang Fang" Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. Swalwell told FBI agents he had "physical relations" with Fang on a handful of occasions, according to declassified FBI records released Monday by the White House.

At least five women, including one former staffer, have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct or rape.

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Their last sexual encounter occurred in March 2015, according to Swalwell’s account in the FBI records.

At least five women, including a former staffer, have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct or rape. The former staffer said he sexually assaulted her twice when she was too intoxicated to consent. She said the first incident occurred in 2019, soon after she was hired at the age of 21. About a dozen other people have also alleged that the former lawmaker engaged in inappropriate relationships.

New York City has also launched an investigation into allegations made against the former lawmaker.

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News Topics ERIC SWALWELL | FBI | CRIME
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