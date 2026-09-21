Marine One Lifts Off From Sleek New White House Helipad

The White House helipad on the South Lawn is now open, and it's in the design of the presidential seal.

The helipad had its first use on Monday afternoon, as President Donald Trump met with construction workers before flying off in Marine One. The price tag on the project was roughly $6 million, which was paid for by Sikorsky Aircraft – a part of Lockheed Martin, according to The Hill.

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Before the helipad was installed, Marine One would land on the grass of the lawn when the president would return from trips outside Washington.

“We are just leaving the White House Lawn on the maiden voyage from the newly built, and very beautiful, Heliport!” Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday.

“I want to thank Jim Taiclet, CEO of Lockheed Martin, who made this valuable contribution to our Country. Our Government has been thinking about doing this for 25 years, but was never able to get it done,” he added.

“I get things done! Also, and most importantly, THANK YOU to the Great Construction Workers and Stone Masons of the Washington, D.C., area, who created something very special, and to Clark Construction for its wonderful supervisory work. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” the president continued.

The wind is NO JOKE when Marine One takes off.



POTUS just had a ribbon cutting ceremony with construction workers on the new helipad. @townhallcom pic.twitter.com/YXlhlBJXAr — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) September 21, 2026

After takeoff, Marine One landed at Joint Base Andrews to board Air Force One for his New York trip.

The president’s visit is primarily focused on the United Nations General Assembly, but he is also meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday. He is also expected to meet with Japanese, Ukrainian and Venezuelan leaders on Tuesday.

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