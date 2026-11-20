Samotria Bellamy, a high-ranking Milwaukee County Court official, was one of three people charged back in August for her role in a drug operation. Bellamy, who is also known as Samotria Matthews, is the top deputy to the Milwaukee County Clerk of Courts. According to WISN 12 reporting at the time, Matthews was suspended from her role as assistant chief deputy clerk.

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Prosecutors say Matthews' basement was used to manufacture, store, and package large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. Matthews was freed on $2,500 bond in August, but she's now back in custody and facing 11 counts of food stamp fraud and bail jumping.

EXCLUSIVE: Samotria Bellamy (aka Samotria Matthews), the top deputy to the Milwaukee County Clerk of Courts, who was out on bail on felony drug manufacturing charges, is back in jail and charged with 11 counts of food stamp fraud and bail jumping. pic.twitter.com/LaR8NDR5KP — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) November 19, 2026

Here's more from The Heartland Post:

Samotria Matthews, who now goes by her maiden name, Bellamy, is being held on $5,750 bail on two felony and two misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of food stamps as well as five felony bail-jumping counts. Bellamy was out on bail following her arrest in August on charges of maintaining a drug house. She was charged as party to the crime along with her husband and stepson after investigators discovered an alleged drug manufacturing facility in her basement. Milwaukee County Clerk of Courts Anna Maria Hodges suspended Bellamy without pay after the Heartland Post broke the news of her charges, but Bellamy remains a Milwaukee County employee.

This is another blow to the Milwaukee County Courts after former judge Hannah Dugan was convicted of a felony for helping an illegal alien evade ICE last year.

In earlier reporting from The Heartland Post, Matthews worked for the county, retired, and came out of a brief retirement in 2022 to join the staff of Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court Anna Maria Hodges. When she retired, she began collecting a pension of $2,608.65 per month with a backdrop of more than $53,000. She also collected a salary from Milwaukee County after rejoining Hodges' staff. That sort of "double dipping" was outlawed by the Milwaukee County Board in 2011. Hodges claimed Matthews was not collecting a pension and demanded that The Heartland Post remove the double-dipping accusation — The Heartland Post was able to confirm her pension.

But, but, but… there’s no food stamp or Medicaid fraud in Wisconsin…. — Florida Goddess (@GoddessFlo90511) November 19, 2026

That's what we've been told.

Hate that we have to live with all of this corruption — SlowpokeCon🦡 🇻🇦 ヤドンコン🇺🇸 (@SlowpokeCon) November 19, 2026

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It's appalling.

See, when you report that in present tense, it makes it seem like she still has a job in the government. But that can’t be so, can it? — CFM (@CfMatzke) November 19, 2026

She was suspended, but not fired as of now.

Matthews' arrest is listed on the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website, listing November 19 as the date of her first court appearance. Matthews was ordered not to use or possess the Quest cards of others, and her next preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 25.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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