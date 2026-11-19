President Donald Trump will hold a White House press conference at 12PM ET on Friday to recap his visit to Asia, as he is currently flying back to the United States after meeting with the leaders of China, Russia and the Philippines to discuss a wide variety of issues.

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“Heading back to Washington, D.C., from China. It was a Great and Highly Consequential Trip,” he posted to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon. The president held a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as separate individual meetings with both.

“Also, will be discussing the Trade Deals with Thailand, the Philippines, and others,” the president continued.

In a phone interview with NBC News while on the flight, the president spoke positively about the meetings he had, although few details are known yet about possible results from the discussions.

“I think it was a 12. On a scale of zero to 10, I think it was a 12. It went great...Fantastic relationships built,” he said, according to the outlet.

I asked President Trump about what specifically he spoke about with Xi, and he said they spoke about artificial intelligence, which he calls "super intelligence." Trump: “We spoke about SI, and we both agreed that we want, we're you know very much into SI, but we do think that having guardrails, you know, at least on a minimal basis is a positive thing.” I asked: “Minimal basis — what do you mean by that, sir?” Trump replied: “Well, we didn’t get into definitions.” — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) November 19, 2026

“We spoke about SI, and we both agreed that we want, we're you know very much into SI, but we do think that having guardrails, you know, at least on a minimal basis is a positive thing,” he said regarding conversations with Xi regarding artificial or “super” intelligence, as it was also a topic brought up during their Washington meeting in September.

According to a readout of the trilateral, Trump, Putin and Xi discussed nuclear weapons, petroleum, the United Nations and the International Criminal Court.

"The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons," the readout stated.

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