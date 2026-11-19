The Cato Institute is back, this time claiming that immigrants have paid more in taxes than they've taken in benefits over the last 120 years. Of course, this conveniently omits some facts, including that 85 percent of Somalis in Minnesota are on some form of welfare, and that the government spent approximately $150 billion on illegal immigrants every year during the Biden administration.

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Immigrants have paid more in taxes than they’ve received in benefits every year for over 120 years. And their surplus has doubled as a share of GDP, explains Cato’s @David_J_Bier. pic.twitter.com/KTiUYJ27RD — Cato Institute (@CatoInstitute) November 18, 2026

This isn't the first time they've gone to bat for immigration. David J. Bier went to Congress and said our tough immigration laws encourage illegal immigration, and another said borders aren't meant to keep people out, just "governments."

Literally nobody believes this. — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 19, 2026

Nobody. Not even the Cato Institute, which is conflating legal immigrants with illegal immigrants.

I see Cato Institute took their hilariously flawed study for the time period from the 90s to 2014 and applied it to a way wider time period with even less reliable data lol.



Like clockwork https://t.co/PAe7hX91Tk — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 18, 2026

Here's a great breakdown of this methodology:

This is borderline incoherent. Comparing 100,000 Somalians stealing from the public purse today to the influx of Italians in 1906 (the year Cato picked) is absurd. The Sixteenth Amendment (allowing for a federal income tax) wasn't even passed until 1913.



Then there's the… https://t.co/8kSVHH42QQ — TJ Harker (@TJ_Harker) November 18, 2026

The entire post reads:

Then there's the fact that the entitlements didn't become a substantial fraction of public expenditures until the 1960s, so it was impossible for an immigrant to take more than he produced until that time. Then there's the fact that GDP is a pretend measure of productivity. Then there's the fact that Cato ignores all the off-balance-sheet costs of immigration like wildly increased health care costs (the emergency room is "free" for the immigrant), increased auto insurance (illegals don't buy insurance, increasing the cost for the rest of us), increased property taxes due to the need to fund higher public school enrollments, and increased housing costs (higher demand drives prices up). Then there are the soft, but enormous, costs from immigration: the break down in social cohesion, loss of social capital, and loss of trust, increase in identity politics, and all the rest. But all of this is secondary. Because the primary point is this: This is our country. And the problem with immigrants is that they are not us. They may be great people. They may be honest. They may be hard-working. None of that matters now. Because they are not us. And too many of them here at one time will destroy what it means to be "us." And there are too many of them here right now. At this moment. Today.



And since this is our country and not theirs, we do not need any reason at all (though we have plenty of them) to say: "Enough. Every illegal has to leave immediately and, further, we need a 50 year moratorium on legal immigration after which time our descendants can revisit the issue." After all, this is our country. Not theirs.

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The math in this analysis isn't great.

Cato says immigrants have paid more in taxes than they received in benefits every year since 1900. To get there, the study leaves national defense and interest on the debt out of the bill, because it assumes Americans pay for those either way. Washington's think tanks measure a… https://t.co/S1mE79RNzi — Brian Nichols (@BNicholsLiberty) November 18, 2026

And here's a handy visual:

Notice they never discuss the costs of illegal migrants ?

Even after deducting all the Federal and State Taxes illegal migrants pay-

It still costs the American taxpayers $116 Billion ! https://t.co/hZOk67ngaY pic.twitter.com/YPkToN7F8e — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) November 18, 2026

Calvin Coolidge proved that limited immigration raises Americans' wages.

Keep telling yourself that. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/N506TmV5Oq — Honey in Houston (@TexasBelle) November 18, 2026

$121.8 million in just one month. That's $1.46 billion for a year. There's no way they're paying that much in taxes.

Now SUBTRACT the amount they reduced Americans' wages.



Taxes to government and profit margins to corporations are not the only policy or moral consideration



Coolidge proved that when immigration is limited, American citizens' wages increase.



Which ALSO increases tax revenue… https://t.co/ZDtkuTJ995 — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) November 19, 2026

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We have a right to enforce our immigration laws, period. And when we do, it benefits Americans.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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