President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting in China on Thursday as the United States seeks to end the Russia-Ukraine War, a White House official independently confirmed to Townhall Wednesday.

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This will be the first time the two will have an in-person conversation since the Alaska summit last year, but no tangible development resulted from the meeting at the time. However, the two have since spoken over the phone multiple times since then.

President Trump greets Chinese President Xi and is then approached by Russian President Putin. They then participate in the APEC family photo. https://t.co/fGVH2lCtya — CSPAN (@cspan) November 18, 2026

President Trump will have a one-on-one meeting with Putin on Thursday in China, a US official confirms. — Kit Maher (@KitMaherCNN) November 18, 2026

There will also be a trilateral discussion between Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, which had already been publicly known. The three leaders participated in a photo opportunity on Wednesday as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

United States Special Envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have recently met with both Putin, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as delegations from both nations with hopes of finding a resolution to the deadly, years-long conflict, including most recently in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month.

“The press has reported some of the maximalist positions proposed by both sides, along with strong political rhetoric,” Kushner posted on Saturday. “In our private discussions, both sides understand that practical compromises will be necessary to end this war. Serious and constructive work continues among those of us committed to finding solutions.”

“The human cost of this war is devastating, and the issues remain extraordinarily difficult,” he continued.

Following our trilateral meetings and subsequent discussions with Presidents Putin and @ZelenskyyUa, @SEPeaceMissions and I have remained in close consultation with Russia, Ukraine, and our European partners on next steps. Our focus now is on facilitating direct engagement between Moscow and European partners and preparing the agenda for the next round of trilateral talks. Several new ideas emerged from these discussions and are now being explored. Some may lead to breakthroughs directly, while others may evolve into new proposals that help bridge the remaining gaps. As President @realDonaldTrump has made clear, A lasting peace requires credible security guarantees for Ukraine and detailed, actionable postwar security arrangements that reduce the risk of another war. NATO will remain a critical pillar of European security, enhanced by stronger mechanisms for military, communication, deconfliction, and reciprocal de-escalation, with practical ways to address disputes before they become crises. This is why we are working to bring our European partners directly into these discussions. Any final agreement must be agreed to by the relevant parties, and President Trump will only support arrangements that strengthen Ukraine’s and Europe’s security and make future conflict less likely. The press has reported some of the maximalist positions proposed by both sides, along with strong political rhetoric. In our private discussions, both sides understand that practical compromises will be necessary to end this war. Serious and constructive work continues among those of us committed to finding solutions. The human cost of this war is devastating, and the issues remain extraordinarily difficult. However, we are determined to continue the hard work, maintain the confidentiality necessary for sensitive negotiations, and find a pathway to end this horrible war and establish a durable peace. — Jared Kushner (@jaredkushner) November 14, 2026

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