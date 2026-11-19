Far-left activists, buoyed by massive midterm wins, are now setting their sights on the White House, and Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) appears to be their favorite.

Advertisement

About 600 volunteers participated in a Zoom call launched by a group called “Ready for AOC” to build early grassroots support for the socialist politician. The lawmaker has hinted that she is considering a bid for the White House, but has not made an announcement either way.

From The Guardian:

Ocasio-Cortez, the millennial New York congresswoman whose improbable defeat of an establishment candidate eight years ago helped usher in a renaissance for the US left, has not declared her intention to run, saying recently that she will take some time to decide “privately”. (She is also reportedly considering a primary challenge to the Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer.) But the work to build a field operation behind her is already under way. On Saturday, at their biannual convention, the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, the insurgent group backing many of the leftist candidates who won office last week, also voted to encourage the longtime member to run. Within 24 hours of Ready for AOC’s launch last Monday, more than 10,000 people across 50 states had signed a pledge to support her, and nearly 4,000 had registered for organizing calls to jumpstart a field operation to get her elected. “The goal is to get her to run,” said Ravi Sahai, an organizer with the group who also worked on the New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani’s, odds-defeating campaign last year, who stressed Ready for AOC was an independent, volunteer operation with no affiliation to her team. “It’s clearly a very personal choice – and we want to respect that, but also demonstrate that there is real, widespread support behind such a run.” In an age of soaring cost of living, seemingly endless wars and an ever-widening distance between a small set of oligarchs and everyone else, the left is having a moment. Calls for universal healthcare, affordable housing, free childcare and getting money out of politics have been on the ascent since Bernie Sanders’ history-making 2016 run. Today, they have never been more mainstream.

🔥🚨 JUST IN — The Democratic Socialists of America are pushing AOC to run for president in 2028 and already have a graphic ready. New York City DSA members are urging her to get in and say they have convention delegates lined up. The poster is out, and the lane is being claimed. Melissa DeRosa noted the party is heading into a wide-open field with at least 25 people running and that the under-39, DSA energy wants AOC in that spot instead of someone like Ro Khanna. They are not waiting for her to decide. @melissadderosa — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) November 16, 2026

Ready for AOC started holding volunteer meetings this fall before formally launching in November. They argue that AOC is the best candidate to unite the left and sell socialist policies to the voting public.

“We know the status quo isn't working, and that America is hungry for a different kind of candidate,” the organization said on its website. “A candidate who will represent the needs of the working class instead of big tech billionaires. A candidate who won't fold under pressure. A candidate who is ready to deliver for the many, not the few.”

Socialist candidates won significant victories during the primary and general elections this year, causing alarm among the Democrat establishment and moderates. Centrist donors are pledging millions of dollars to dampen the socialist movement’s influence over future elections.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, AOC is clearly making moves. She recently shook up her team and brought on a new fundraising team in preparation for a possible presidential run. God help us.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.