Chinese President Xi Jinping surprised everyone by greeting President Trump on the tarmac as Trump deplaned from Air Force One at Bao’an International Airport in Shenzhen, China, ahead of the APEC summit. The two leaders warmly greeted one another with a handshake and hug before walking along the red carpet.

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In a surprise move, President Trump was personally greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the foot of Air Force One on Wednesday after he arrived in Shenzhen, China.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/cJux3T2fUa pic.twitter.com/42FXiHe4vU — ABC News (@ABC) November 18, 2026

The greeting marks a change from May, when China's vice president Han Zheng greeted President Trump instead. There were also marching troops and dozens of enthusiastic dancers to greet President Trump.

President Trump broke protocol in September when he greeted Xi Jinping on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews ahead of the state visit.

President Trump is greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping as he steps off Air Force One in Shenzhen, with the two leaders exchanging a handshake that turns into a hug.



The warm welcome marks a change from Trump’s visit in May, when China’s vice president greeted him instead.… pic.twitter.com/WyB3RvqJJg — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 18, 2026

🚨 NOW: Chinese President Xi Jinping has PERSONALLY shown up to greet President Trump as he disembarks Air Force One for a historic summit in Shenzhen, China



Absolutely NOBODY believes Joe Biden or Kamala Harris could've commanded this sort of respect.



God bless 47 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CCdpZqDTu3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 18, 2026

President Trump and President Xi Jinping also greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸🇷🇺🇨🇳 President Trump, Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping greet each other. pic.twitter.com/02fvP4V8nJ — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) November 18, 2026

President Trump is in Asia for meetings with global leaders as part of the APEC summit. According to ABC News, President Trump will also participate in one-on-one meetings with Putin on Thursday, but further details about that meeting were not available.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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