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Trump Says He ‘Offered’ Fighting Celebrity the Press Secretary Gig

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 07, 2026 3:15 PM
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Trump Says He ‘Offered’ Fighting Celebrity the Press Secretary Gig
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

UFC President and CEO Dana White could be the next White House press secretary, President Donald Trump said in a post apparently joking about who could next take the role.

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“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,” Trump posted on Saturday. The president and White are close friends.

“I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris,” he said, referencing multiple notable professional fighters.

“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!” he continued.

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The last White House press secretary was Katie Zacharia, who was in the role for a week and hosted a briefing. Prior to her, Karoline Leavitt had been in the role since the beginning of Trump’s second term in office.

Leavitt remains in the president’s outside orbit. Following the midterms on Tuesday, Trump shook up his staff by replacing Susie Wiles with close advisor Stephen Miller as chief of staff.

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It’s unclear if there will be any further shakeups in the administration following the losses by the GOP this election cycle.

Townhall reached out to the White House for additional comment. The White House previously joked about rapper Nikki Minaj taking the press secretary position

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DANA PERINO | DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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