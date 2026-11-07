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Why Stephen Miller Replaced Susie Wiles As White House Chief of Staff

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 07, 2026 7:00 AM
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Why Stephen Miller Replaced Susie Wiles As White House Chief of Staff
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There will be a lot of tug-of-war over this story. Expect lots of ‘sources close to the administration’ chiming in on this one, but it was a shake-up, nonetheless. Susie Wiles is out as White House chief of staff. Stephen Miller will take her role on Monday. 

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Wiles posted on Twitter that today would be her last day with the administration. She’s credited with keeping the White House on track, running a smooth operation, and providing a professional face. With the blowout losses suffered by Republicans, the resignation, or arguably a firing, was shocking news, especially since the President said Wiles was staying right where she was not so long ago. 

Miller assuming her role is cast as the White House turning the page. With the loss of Congress, war is upon them, and Trump needs a ‘wartime consigliere’ (via Daily Wire):

A White House official told The Daily Wire on Friday afternoon that Wiles had resigned from her role on Thursday evening. The president announced the news on Friday afternoon before he departed the White House for Palm Beach, where he will spend the weekend.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current deputy chief of staff of the Trump administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the chief of staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026,” Trump said.

“Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as chief of staff — She has done a great job!”

[…]

Miller has earned a reputation for being aggressively loyal to the president and staunch in his support for Trump’s policies and agenda.

“He is a war time consigliere,” a source close to the White House told The Daily Wire as the news broke, “and his hiring probably sends the best possible message to the base.”

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who had a close working relationship with Wiles during her time in the administration, said Friday that Wiles is “one of the kindest and toughest people I’ve ever met.”

“She helped power the greatest political comeback in American history in 2024, and as the first woman to serve as White House Chief of Staff, she led the most productive start to a presidency in decades, even while battling breast cancer,” Leavitt said. “I’m proud to call her my friend and former boss.”

Leavitt praised Miller as the “perfect choice” to succeed Wiles, adding: “No one is more loyal, more hardworking, or more in touch with the America First movement than Stephen.”

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Back into the trenches, because if you thought the war was intense before, it’s now Peleliu conditions.


 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | STEPHEN MILLER | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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