Trump Reveals Whether He'll Get Involved in House Minority Leader Race

President Donald Trump will not be wading into the race for minority leader in the House of Representatives, as Republicans faced massive losses in both chambers of Congress on Tuesday night.

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Speaker Mike Johnson will be stepping aside from leadership, whereas House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) will be diving into the race for the position, which will play a key role in rallying and uniting Republicans against Democrats once they take power in the legislative branch.

“We’ll stay out of it,” Trump told reporters while touting White House ballroom construction on Wednesday.

The president also praised Johnson, who repeatedly pulled through tough votes in the narrow Republican-majority House.

“The speaker was fantastic, the people under him were fantastic. All good people. I guess right now you have to candidates,” he added.

President Trump says he’s "staying out" of the race for House GOP minority leader. https://t.co/7kNxxynlzw — Salem News Channel (@WatchSalemNews) November 4, 2026

The minority leader could play a key role in setting the political tone for Republicans in the lower chamber. In the Senate, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is expected to run for the position, according to the Washington Post.

"In these next two years, our job cannot be merely to spotlight how radical this new Democrat party is—offense, not defense, wins elections. Republican policies prioritize making Americans’ neighborhoods safer, keeping more money in their pockets, and protecting enduring American values and freedoms," Jordan wrote in his letter to House colleagues, according to Punchbowl News.

"To restore our majority, we must restore voters’ faith in our ability to deliver on these principles," he added.

Scalise stressed party unity in his letter to his fellow Republicans.

"Standing united will allow us to use every procedural tool at our disposal to disrupt the Democrats’ radical agenda and force votes that expose divisions within their ranks," the Republican wrote, Punchbowl News reported. "From discharge petitions and motions to recommit to previous question votes and coordinated committee and floor action, we will use every opportunity to put them on defense. Having served in both the majority and the minority, I know how much pressure a disciplined conference can bring to bear—and I commit that every one of you has a voice and a role in that fight."

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