Democrat Roy Cooper Wins U.S. Senate Race In North Carolina

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will defeat Republican Michael Whatley in the competitive United States Senate race in North Carolina, Decision Desk HQ projects on Tuesday night.

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The seat is now a successful flip for Democrats in the upper chamber, as the position is being left open by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), a Trump critic who opted for retirement.

Cooper was the governor of the state from 2017 until 2025, and Whatley was the chair of the Republican National Committee during the 2024 election. The race was rated “Likely Democrat” by the Cook Political Report, but it was seen as much more competitive earlier in the campaign.

Trump narrowly won the state during the 2024 election – getting just under 51 percent of the vote, whereas then-Vice President Kamala Harris garnered just under 48 percent of the vote.

The economy and public safety were among the top issues discussed on the campaign trail.

“If you’re tired of DC insiders who brush off how much stuff costs now, it’s time to make your voice heard at the polls,” Cooper recently posted.

If you’re tired of DC insiders who brush off how much stuff costs now, it’s time to make your voice heard at the polls. — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) October 30, 2026

Whatley argued that the Democrat would vote in alignment with politicians who were further to the left than the North Carolina electorate.

“North Carolina, you have a choice. You can side with the radical left and elect Chuck Schumer’s puppet or you can side with common sense,” the Republican posted on Election Day.

North Carolina, you have a choice. You can side with the radical left and elect Chuck Schumer’s puppet or you can side with common sense. I proudly cast my ballot for Republicans up and down the ballot alongside my family. Make sure you get out and vote today! https://t.co/Hlcm5uE9Hn — Michael Whatley (@WhatleyNC) November 3, 2026

Roy Cooper released 4,200 hardened criminals into our state and flooded our communities with murderers, rapists and predators. I have been endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association, the Troopers Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, and 60 Sheriffs across North Carolina because I will always fight to keep our communities safe. Your safety is on the ballot - BACK THE BLUE and vote @WhatleyNC! — Michael Whatley (@WhatleyNC) November 3, 2026

“I proudly cast my ballot for Republicans up and down the ballot alongside my family. Make sure you get out and vote today!” Whatley added.

North Carolina was considered a top state for population growth between 2024 and 2025, according to Census data.

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