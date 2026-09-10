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Retired Army Colonel Laurie Buckhout Seeks to Flip Critical North Carolina House Seat

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 10, 2026 3:45 PM
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Retired Army Colonel Laurie Buckhout Seeks to Flip Critical North Carolina House Seat
AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File

Retired Army Colonel Laurie Buckhout is running for Congress in North Carolina's 1st District. In 2024, President Trump carried the district by 11 points. This presents a wonderful opportunity for Republicans to flip the district out of Democrat control. Incumbent Don Davis is, according to the nonpartisan Cook Report, "without a doubt the most vulnerable House Democrat in the country.

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Even though he represents a red district, Davis has worked to block the Trump agenda at every opportunity. Last July, Davis voted against a $2,356 tax cut for hardworking North Carolina families; he blocked critical relief for North Carolina farmers; and he opposed $305 billion in border security funding. He also refuses to take a stand on barring men from participating in women's sports.

In contrast, Buckhout will work from day one to help President Trump and House Republicans. 

She was endorsed by President Trump and said she's "fired up to defeat Don Davis" and advance President Trump's agenda.

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Buckhout says there's one message she's hearing from voters in Eastern North Carolina: they want the freedom to prosper.

Together, Buckhout and House Republicans will make that prosperity a reality. They will work to improve national security, grow our economy, and ensure farmers' success in North Carolina and across the country.

Laurie Buckhout spent years serving this nation and community in the Army. She's also a small business owner and she's ready to bring that experience to Congress.

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"Retired Army Colonel Laurie Buckhout is going to defeat do-nothing Don Davis this fall and finally provide Eastern North Carolinians with the representation they deserve in Congress," said NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson. "This November, voters will hold Davis accountable for opposing critical tax cuts for families, opposing much-needed relief for farmers, and voting against hundreds of billions of dollars in border security funding."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DONALD TRUMP | NORTH CAROLINA | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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