Retired Army Colonel Laurie Buckhout Seeks to Flip Critical North Carolina House Seat

Retired Army Colonel Laurie Buckhout is running for Congress in North Carolina's 1st District. In 2024, President Trump carried the district by 11 points. This presents a wonderful opportunity for Republicans to flip the district out of Democrat control. Incumbent Don Davis is, according to the nonpartisan Cook Report, "without a doubt the most vulnerable House Democrat in the country.

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Even though he represents a red district, Davis has worked to block the Trump agenda at every opportunity. Last July, Davis voted against a $2,356 tax cut for hardworking North Carolina families; he blocked critical relief for North Carolina farmers; and he opposed $305 billion in border security funding. He also refuses to take a stand on barring men from participating in women's sports.

Don Davis stood by while prices rose 20%. He stood by while real wages fell for 26 straight months. Eastern North Carolina families paid the price.



Then he voted AGAINST eliminating taxes on overtime, AGAINST eliminating taxes on tips, and AGAINST Social Security tax relief for… pic.twitter.com/dxjtFYD1hg — Laurie Buckhout 🎖🪖🇺🇸🦅 (@lauriebuckhout) August 21, 2026

In contrast, Buckhout will work from day one to help President Trump and House Republicans.

She was endorsed by President Trump and said she's "fired up to defeat Don Davis" and advance President Trump's agenda.

It’s an honor to receive the endorsement of @realDonaldTrump.



NC-01 needs an America First FIGHTER. I was proud to serve in President Trump’s administration in the Department of War.



I’m fired up to defeat Don Davis this November and keep advancing President Trump’s America… pic.twitter.com/GQhebE5FB9 — Laurie Buckhout 🎖🪖🇺🇸🦅 (@lauriebuckhout) March 12, 2026

Buckhout says there's one message she's hearing from voters in Eastern North Carolina: they want the freedom to prosper.

I’ve heard one clear, unifying message from people across Eastern North Carolina throughout this campaign: they want the freedom to prosper. That means lower taxes, fewer unnecessary regulations, and more opportunity to build a better life.



It means having the freedom to find a… pic.twitter.com/d0V9XxeHNr — Laurie Buckhout 🎖🪖🇺🇸🦅 (@lauriebuckhout) September 9, 2026

Together, Buckhout and House Republicans will make that prosperity a reality. They will work to improve national security, grow our economy, and ensure farmers' success in North Carolina and across the country.

. @DonDavisNC didn’t show up for our border, our farmers, or our kids.



When Eastern North Carolina needs him, Davis sides with radicals like AOC, Hakeem Jeffries, and Ilhan Omar. He votes with them - NOT US.



This is disqualifying for someone elected to represent his… pic.twitter.com/4LrdPWi2R3 — Laurie Buckhout 🎖🪖🇺🇸🦅 (@lauriebuckhout) September 7, 2026

Laurie Buckhout spent years serving this nation and community in the Army. She's also a small business owner and she's ready to bring that experience to Congress.

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"Retired Army Colonel Laurie Buckhout is going to defeat do-nothing Don Davis this fall and finally provide Eastern North Carolinians with the representation they deserve in Congress," said NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson. "This November, voters will hold Davis accountable for opposing critical tax cuts for families, opposing much-needed relief for farmers, and voting against hundreds of billions of dollars in border security funding."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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