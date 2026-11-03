Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs Wins Re-Election Against Republican Andy Biggs

The Arizona governor’s race has been called for Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs, who will now serve a second term in office.

Hobbs is up with nearly 59 percent of the vote compared with just under 40 percent for Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ). Top issues included the economy, immigration, border security and water.

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This is the first time in Arizona history where there is a lieutenant governor position up for grabs, which runs on a ticket with the governor. Former Mesa Mayor John Giles will be in that role, as former Republican State Sen. Sine Kerr ran for the position alongside Biggs on the Republican side.

"When I first ran for governor, I promised to tackle the challenges politicians before me had ignored for decades. These challenges weren’t created overnight, and they’re not going to be solved overnight, but we’ve made some big progress," Hobbs recently posted.

"I’ve cut taxes all four years I’ve been in office, lowered the cost of housing, and erased over $1 billion in medical debt for nearly 700,000 Arizonans. In my second term, we’re going to keep working hard to make Arizona the affordable state it used to be when I was growing up and raising a family here," she added.

When I first ran for governor, I promised to tackle the challenges politicians before me had ignored for decades. These challenges weren’t created overnight, and they’re not going to be solved overnight, but we’ve made some big progress. I’ve cut taxes all four years I’ve been in office, lowered the cost of housing, and erased over $1 billion in medical debt for nearly 700,000 Arizonans. In my second term, we’re going to keep working hard to make Arizona the affordable state it used to be when I was growing up and raising a family here. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 28, 2026

Depends on the remaining results from Tuesday night, Hobbs could be either working with a Republican majority in the legislature, as she has done her first two years in office, or with Democrats if they successfully flip the legislative branch.

President Donald Trump won the state of Arizona in 2024.

"It all comes down to tomorrow, Arizona. Our values and our future are on the ballot. Get to the polls. Bring your friends and family that believe in Restoring the American Dream in our great state.We will win this race if our voters show up tomorrow," Biggs wrote in his closing pitch to voters.

It all comes down to tomorrow, Arizona. Our values and our future are on the ballot. Get to the polls. Bring your friends and family that believe in Restoring the American Dream in our great state. We will win this race if our voters show up tomorrow. VOTE BIGGS/KERR! https://t.co/Wvf3EGYP5W — Andy Biggs (@andybiggs4az) November 3, 2026

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