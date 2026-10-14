A Familiar Face Is Reportedly Trying to Help AZ Republicans

They virtually cast her out, so former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) is doing what she can to stop her party's crazy members from taking over. Sinema, along with Joe Manchin, helped block Democrats’ attempts to nuke the filibuster. Both saw the writing on the wall and left public life, though Sinema has dealt with the fallout from having an improper relationship with her former bodyguard, who was married. That’s for another time. For now, Sinema is reportedly working behind the scenes to help Arizona Republicans in 2026, specifically former NFL kicker Jay Feely. Why? Well, she personally likes him and thinks he's the best person to navigate the state's water problem (via Axios):

Former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) has told business and political leaders in Arizona that she chose to vote in the Republican primary — for House candidate Jay Feely, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Sinema was a Democrat less than four years ago. Now she's quietly promoting a Republican during a cycle when the GOP is on the defensive.

Sinema still has sway in Arizona. And she lives and votes in one of the most competitive House districts — AZ-01, an open seat this cycle.

Zoom in: In multiple casual meetings over the past month, Sinema has told people she has gotten to know Feely and his wife and likes him, describing him as "commonsense" and a "fiscal conservative," two sources who were present when Sinema made the comments told Axios.

Sinema has indicated she sees Feely as the best person to help handle Arizona's water crisis, including cutbacks to the state's share of the Colorado River, one source said.

Sinema has also discussed her decision to vote in the GOP primary in these conversations —and indicated she is likely to vote for him in November as well.

These were casual conversations over the past month with groups of business and political leaders and allies.