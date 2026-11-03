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Democrat Amish Shah Flips GOP-Held Arizona House Seat

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 03, 2026 11:57 PM
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Democrat Amish Shah Flips GOP-Held Arizona House Seat
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Democrat Amish Shah will win the closely-watched race for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, Decision Desk HQ projects on Thursday. 

Shah was running against Republican Jay Feely, a former NFL placekicker and sports commentator, for the seat in the Grand Canyon’s wealthiest congressional district.

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The district is heavily money-focused given its economic status, which made that and healthcare among the top issues in the race. 

Rep. David Schweikert opted not to seek reelection, as he instead pursued an unsuccessful gubernatorial primary bid. Schweikert has held the seat since 2011, and he fended off numerous challengers in tight races in recent years. 

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Schweikert and Shah did face off against each other in 2024 – and the Republican narrowly defeated the Democrat with nearly 52 percent of the vote compared with just over 48 percent. 

Despite President Donald Trump winning the state in 2024, Democrats swept races nationwide on Tuesday night. In Arizona, Gov. Katie Hobbs won reelection and Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) lost to Democrat JoAnna Mendoza in the state's 6th Congressional District. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARIZONA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | KATIE HOBBS
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