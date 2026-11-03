Democrat Amish Shah Flips GOP-Held Arizona House Seat

Democrat Amish Shah will win the closely-watched race for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, Decision Desk HQ projects on Thursday.

Shah was running against Republican Jay Feely, a former NFL placekicker and sports commentator, for the seat in the Grand Canyon’s wealthiest congressional district.

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Election Day is here. 🗳️ Every door, every call, and every conversation has led to today. Get out, bring a neighbor, and make your voice heard. Vote Feely. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/7ELoBAxsyC — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) November 3, 2026

The district is heavily money-focused given its economic status, which made that and healthcare among the top issues in the race.

Rep. David Schweikert opted not to seek reelection, as he instead pursued an unsuccessful gubernatorial primary bid. Schweikert has held the seat since 2011, and he fended off numerous challengers in tight races in recent years.

This team has shown up in a big way. To everyone knocking doors, making calls, and putting up yard signs: thank you. I’m especially grateful to @SenMarkKelly and @GabbyGiffords for showing up for us again and again these past few weeks. Your support means so much. Election Day is TOMORROW! Your ballot is your voice. Make a plan, bring a friend, and let’s finish strong! — Amish Shah, MD (@DrAmishShah) November 2, 2026

Schweikert and Shah did face off against each other in 2024 – and the Republican narrowly defeated the Democrat with nearly 52 percent of the vote compared with just over 48 percent.

Despite President Donald Trump winning the state in 2024, Democrats swept races nationwide on Tuesday night. In Arizona, Gov. Katie Hobbs won reelection and Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) lost to Democrat JoAnna Mendoza in the state's 6th Congressional District.

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