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Democrat JoAnna Mendoza Defeats Rep. Juan Ciscomani in Another Flip

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 03, 2026 11:36 PM
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Democrat JoAnna Mendoza Defeats Rep. Juan Ciscomani in Another Flip
Joanna Mendoza / Campaign Website

Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) will lose reelection to Democrat JoAnna Mendoza in the hotly competitive race in the Grand Canyon State’s 6th Congressional District, Decision Desk HQ projects.

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As of 11:30PM ET on Tuesday night, Mendoza is leading with over 57 percent of the vote, as opposed to just under 41 percent for the Republican. 

Ciscomani has represented the border region district since 2023, and the Grand Canyon State backed President Donald Trump during the 2024 election. 

The Republican argued he is able to easily work with members of both parties. 

“Republican or Democrat. House or Senate. Proud to be ranked the MOST BIPARTISAN member of Congress from Arizona!” he posted prior to the election. “Because getting things done matters more than party politics. I'll work with anyone willing to deliver RESULTS for AZ06. That's my commitment & that won't change.”

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Mendoza said that the Republican was too closely in alignment with the Trump administration.

“Juan Ciscomani and his rubber-stamp friends have had every chance to stand up to this Administration, on healthcare, on SNAP, on the Iran war with no plan. They haven’t. [AZ-06] deserves a representative who answers to us, not party bosses in DC,” she wrote late last month. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARIZONA | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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