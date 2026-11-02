What to Expect From Trump's Upcoming Lincoln Memorial Address

President Donald Trump is expected to make remarks at the Lincoln Memorial on Monday afternoon, just one day before a consequential midterm election that could change the course of his presidency.

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A White House official told Townhall on background that “the President’s remarks will highlight this Administration’s achievements to make the country safer and wealthier while drawing a clear contrast between the Republicans’ commonsense America First agenda and the Democrats’ radical, America Last agenda.”

The speech will be at 2 PM ET, and it comes as the president has touted efforts at the memorial’s Reflecting Pool, which became the subject of intense debate and scrutiny during its renovation process.

“Just to show how beautiful it is. It’s been finished. It was vandalized badly. We have cameras all over the place now for the vandals… We might hold it tomorrow or something. But it's finished,” the president told reporters on Sunday in Iowa.

“It looks beautiful. Hasn't worked since 1922. It's always leaked terribly. And it works really well now. We had it working well, but it was vandalized,” he continued.

Reporter: “Why are you holding an event on the [Lincoln Memorial] Reflecting Pool on the last day of the campaign?” President Trump: “Just to show how beautiful it is. It’s been finished. It was vandalized badly. We have cameras all over the place now for the vandals… We might hold it tomorrow or something. But it's finished. It looks beautiful. Hasn't worked since 1922. It's always leaked terribly. And it works really well now. We had it working well, but it was vandalized.” “We wanted to be able to get it open for July 4th. So we were going to close. But in the meantime, they vandalized the hell out of it, including the grass. The grass surrounding it. You know what they put? They put the certain thing that I won't even say. But we've replaced the grass. The whole lawn we had to replace. They burned it out with acid.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 1, 2026

His remarks will ultimately serve as his last major in-person address before the Tuesday election, as he’s been rallying all over the U.S. in recent weeks.

However, the president is also scheduled to hold more tele-rallies throughout the day on Monday, with the last one set to start at 8:15 PM ET.

As for Vice President JD Vance, he has been intensely hitting the campaign trail too, including with a rally in Rome, New York, on Monday being one of many stops in recent days.

So much of what Washington has forgotten, this district remembers, which is that it’s the job of elected leaders to fight for you. Ladies and gentlemen, you have an opportunity to elect a patriot in @constantino to fight for you in Congress. You have an opportunity to send a message to Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and Nancy Pelosi that in NY-21, we are fighting for people who love the United States of America, not those who hate it! — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 2, 2026

Republicans currently hold both majorities in Congress, but control for both chambers are in play on Tuesday night. According to the Cook Political Report, seven Senate races are "toss-ups" along with 18 House races, and many more are considered competitive.

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