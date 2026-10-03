How Much More Can Trump Do in 28 Months

As the midterm elections loom, each victory of the second Trump Administration evokes in us both satisfaction and a sense of realism. It is gratifying to observe long-overdue action finally occurring in Washington. It is encouraging to witness policies that again place American citizens, borders, energy, law enforcement, and national sovereignty first.

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Yet whatever President Trump accomplishes over his last 28 months, quite likely to be substantial, won’t be enough to reverse decades of cultural, political, and institutional decline driven by the Left. The challenge facing conservatives is not merely electoral in nature. It is civilizational.

A Marvel to Behold

Trump’s return to office has resulted in a remarkable list of accomplishments which many Americans thought impossible only a few years ago. Just a few of his significant achievements nearly halfway through the second administration include:

Gathering the top AI industry leaders and executives for the Superintelligence Summit to craft an organized way to harness and control the awesome power of this emerging revolutionary industry, establish safeguards, induce industry self-regulation, and keep America in the lead globally.

Dramatically reducing illegal border crossings through aggressive enforcement measures and the restoration of “Remain in Mexico” policies. Border encounters have fallen to historic lows. Reinstating strong immigration enforcement, including large-scale deportation operations targeting criminal illegal aliens and cartel members, has worked.

Reviving American energy production by accelerating oil and gas permits and rolling back environmental regulations viewed by conservatives as economically destructive. Freeing Venezuela and then initiating an oil trade agreement that will benefit all Americans. Slamming Iran to thwart its nuclear bomb aspirations.

Reasserting “law and order” priorities nationwide, including support for police departments, anti-cartel operations, and stronger federal crime enforcement initiatives. Signing executive orders ending federal DEI mandates and dismantling many diversity-based hiring and training programs throughout government agencies.

Protecting women’s sports by prohibiting biological males from competing in federally regulated female athletic programs. Restricting federal support for pediatric gender-transition procedures and encouraging hospitals to halt such treatments for minors. Bringing about historically incredible reductions in drug overdoses and in virtually all major crime categories.

Advancing major deregulation efforts that reduce costs for businesses and consumers while shrinking bureaucratic overreach. Negotiating new trade agreements while generating tens of billions in tariff revenue for the federal government. Pushing NATO allies to dramatically increase defense spending. This is something previous presidents talked about but rarely achieved.

Time Is of the Essence

Whether or not one agrees with every policy, the scope and pace of action have been extraordinary. Trump governs with the vehemence of someone who understands that time is limited, and that resistance from entrenched institutions is relentless. Such resistance is precisely the problem.

The Left is no longer simply a political movement with differing policy preferences. It has become a vile socialist, entrenched cultural force embedded throughout academia, entertainment, corporate America, public education, major media, and large segments of the federal bureaucracy.

Winning one election, even a decisive one, is not nearly enough to uproot leftist institutions that have spent decades consolidating influence. History teaches us that determined ideological minorities can dominate nations for generations. The Bolsheviks seized control of Russia in 1917, despite representing only a fraction of the population. The Soviet system lasted more than 70 years. Even after the collapse of the Soviet Union, centralized authoritarian power soon reemerged under Vladimir Putin.

The Nazis in Germany initially were a minority faction. So were the fascists in Italy and the communists in Cuba. Small but disciplined ideological movements, when embedded inside institutions, can exert power far beyond their numbers of adherents.

A Demented Political Ecosystem

Far Left activists in the U.S. have come out of the woodwork and wield enormous influence over cultural and educational institutions. Millions of ordinary Democrats have absorbed progressive/socialist assumptions for so long that they no longer recognize them as ideological positions at all. To many of them, socialist doctrine feels normal.

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The battle ahead will last decades, not merely election cycles. Even if the GOP wins big in 2028 and 2032, would that be enough to reverse the twisted ideology of universities, media organizations, entertainment companies, teachers’ unions, and federal agencies? Likely not, and that is the unsettling reality we must confront.

The Left will not retreat voluntarily. Their failed policies do not produce self-correction or even introspection. Under their watch, despite soaring crime in blue cities, disastrous border policies, and declining educational standards, leftists lurched forward aggressively on issues of race, gender, speech, national identity, and whatever else they could damage.

No More Mister Nice Guys

We cannot afford complacency. Temporary victories will not guarantee long-term success. The cultural tide will not somehow reverse itself. The stakes extend far beyond current headlines. They involve the type of nation America will be for our children, grandchildren, and perhaps generations beyond them.

The struggle is not merely about tax rates or spending bills. It is about preserving constitutional government, national cohesion, meritocracy, free speech, parental rights, border security, and objective truth itself.

Trump’s victories matter. They matter enormously, while representing only the beginning of a much longer fight for the future of the country.

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