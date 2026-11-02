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Here's What You Missed From Trump's Reflecting Pool Address

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 02, 2026 3:35 PM
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Here's What You Missed From Trump's Reflecting Pool Address
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump made his final pitch for Republicans to keep their majorities in Congress ahead of the midterms directly in front of the renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday.

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Trump spent the start of his remarks focusing on the redevelopment of the pool, which had to be redone at one point and is now completed. 

"Today, I'm thrilled to announce the official opening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” he said.

“Unfortunately, from the time of its construction, the Reflecting Pool struggled with leaks and algae and severe structural problems,” he continued, at one point joking that he would name it after himself. 

He also highlighted other changes in Washington, D.C., especially since the federal law enforcement surge last summer and the continual presence of the National Guard on city streets. 

“While past Administrations tore down statues, allowed thugs and murderers to run wild, and let our capital fall into shameful disrepair, we're treating our capital city with the love and the honor that it deserves. We respect it,” the president said at one point. 

In the district, city elections could come into the national spotlight, as Democratic socialist Janeese Lewis George will presumably become the next mayor, leading Trump to previously say he would federalize the district. 

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He also touted the Trump administration’s economic policies, including private sector investment into manufacturing as well as tariffs.

“We’ll either keep America strong […] we’ll defend our country, our culture, our heritage for generations to come. We’re gonna keep it the way it is. We’re gonna make it better. And just,” Trump said.

“Personal incomes are the highest in history. The poverty rate is at an all-time record low," he said.

“American exports are at an all-time high, and more people are working today than at any point in the history of our country,” Trump continued. 

The economy is expected to be toward the top of the list of issues voters are headed to the polls for on Tuesday, as there are competitive House and Senate races nationwide that could change the trajectory of the president's second term.

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News Topics CONGRESS | DONALD TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WASHINGTON
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