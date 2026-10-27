Rubio's Latest Post Puts Cuban Leaders on Notice

Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted a map of “Castro’s Cay” to X on Tuesday as the United States strengthens its warning to the communist Cuban government.

The map of the island, known as Cayo Piedra, shows “Castro’s house” as well as a labeled “guest house,” “helipad” and a “missile launcher.”

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“Private island of corrupt regime in Cuba,” Rubio captioned the post. The map appears to originate from a 2015 New York Post article headlined "Inside Fidel Castro’s luxurious life on his secret island getaway."

Private island of corrupt regime in Cuba https://t.co/jl93l6wD8D — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 27, 2026

Last week, the secretary encouraged people within Cuba to potentially cooperate with the CIA.

“To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba - now is the time,” he wrote.

“The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA,” the secretary added.

To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba - now is the time. The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 23, 2026

The Trump administration has repeatedly put the Cuban government on notice, including from President Donald Trump himself.

Trump told rally goers in Florida last week that the U.S. would do a “little stopover” in the island nation, according to the Associated Press.

“Actually, what we’re going to do with Cuba is, we’re going to come back from Iran,” he said. “Those beautiful ships will pass Cuba. We’ll have one of them stop about 50 yards off the coast. They’ll raise up their hands. And then we’re going to send Marco Rubio in to finish up the deal.”

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