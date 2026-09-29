Marco Rubio Says President Trump Prevented Iran From Reaching a 'Line of Immunity'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Fox News last night about the Iran war, and said President Trump prevented Iran from reaching something called a "line of immunity" — a point at which Iran would have made it difficult to take action against its nuclear program.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio says President Trump acted to stop Iran from reaching what he calls a "line of immunity," where Tehran could build up enough missiles, drones and other weapons to make military action against its nuclear program far more difficult.



Rubio argues… pic.twitter.com/OioET4azp5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 29, 2026

"He could not allow them to reach a point where they had so many missiles, so many drones, and so many weapons that you couldn't do anything militarily about their nuclear program," Rubio said. "That's what they were trying to achieve. That's what the President prevented. And he saved the world a tremendous amount of trouble. Now look, the only way we would have found out about the opposite is to allow it to happen."

In a longer cut of the interview, Rubio continued to explain the situation in Iran.

MARCO RUBIO JUST EXPLAINED WHY TRUMP HAD NO CHOICE ON IRAN.



Tehran tried to build a missile-and-drone shield so thick nobody could touch its nuclear breakout, and the president stopped that line of immunity.

pic.twitter.com/Kmj7WmutVZ — Mayra Flores (@Mayra_FloresTx) September 29, 2026

"What Iran was trying to do is they were trying to build up so many conventional weapons, meaning they'd have so many drones, so many rockets, so many missiles that nobody could possibly touch them. They would become immune," Rubio said. "And behind that shield, behind that conventional shield of weaponry to threaten the entire region, our forces, even Europe, they would then break out toward a nuclear weapon."

"That's what the President prevented," he continued. "And that's what he has consistently said from the very beginning of this operation: Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. And that's what this whole endeavor has been about from the very beginning."

"If Iran had a nuclear weapon, they could do whatever they want with the straits," he added.

Rubio also talked about the regime's slaughter of its own people in the context of controlling the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are talking about a regime that has slaughtered ... maybe hundreds of thousands of their own people throughout this so-called revolution," he said. "If that's what they're willing to do to their own people, imagine what they would do to Americans or others in the region, or Israelis, or anybody if they had a nuclear weapon. They have no regard for the lives of anyone else."

"Oftentimes, people make the mistake of equating Iran to a country. It is a country, but the problem with Iran is not the country. The problem with Iran is the Revolution," Rubio added. "And that's what governs in that country. It's not the government officials you see with the suits on ... that's not who we're talking about here. Who calls the shots in Iran are radical Shia clerics with an apocalyptic vision of the future. They believe that it is their religious calling to trigger about the last days of the world ... I know this sounds ... like something from a movie. But it is the reality. It is the stated purpose of the Revolution. People like that can never possess a nuclear weapon because they will use it to blackmail the world and to kill people. It is an unacceptable risk, and President Trump did what other American presidents said but never did, which is to prevent Iran from getting one."

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