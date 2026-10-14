Your Social Security Benefits Are About to Go Up – Here's Why

Social Security benefits will get a 3.6 percent increase next year, the Social Security Administration announced on Wednesday.

SSA said this will impact over 80 million people, and those who are on Supplemental Security Income will see it in their December 31 payout. Social Security beneficiaries will see the uptick, which will typically be around $75 a month, in January, according to a press release.

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“Social Security will implement this cost-of-living adjustment for 76 million Americans, giving them greater financial stability,” Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said in a statement. “Under President Donald J. Trump, Social Security is delivering better, faster, higher-quality service for the American people."

The uptick is considered a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which is based on the Consumer Price Index for “the third quarter of 2025 through the third quarter of 2026.”

For comparison, the COLA for 2026 was at 2.8 percent.

In September, the Peter G. Peterson Foundation revealed that voters in five key swing states this election cycle that Social Security is considered a major issue for voters. Forty-six percent of those asked said that they would be “much more likely” to support someone who “had a plan to reform Social Security to prevent automatic benefit cuts.”

There are concerns about the future of Social Security about funding in the coming years, but Bisignano remains optimistic that the program will continue to exist for decades to come.

Under @POTUS, @SocialSecurity is delivering historic customer service improvements: phone wait times down from nearly 30 min to less than 6 min, 24/7 online access, & 25% fewer pending disability claims. Tomorrow, we announce the annual Cost-of-Living Adjustment. Stay tuned. — Frank Bisignano (@frankjbisignano) October 14, 2026

"It's 90 years old, and it will be around for another 90 years," he told "Squawk Box" on CNBC this week, adding that he's fulfilling President Donald Trump's request to "protect and preserve" the program.

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