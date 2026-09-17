The American Economy Just Hit Two Major Milestones: Record High Incomes and Record-Low Poverty

For years, Americans have been told that the economy is failing them. But the latest Census Bureau numbers tell a more complicated, and considerably more encouraging story: poverty is falling, incomes are rising, and both measures have reached historic milestones.

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The official U.S. poverty rate fell 0.5 percentage points in 2025 to 10.2 percent, the lowest rate on record. That left 34.5 million Americans below the official poverty line, marking the second consecutive annual decline. For a household of two adults and two children, the 2025 poverty threshold was an annual income below $32,649. Child poverty also declined to a record low of 13.4 percent.

At the same time, real median household income, meaning income adjusted for inflation, rose 2.6 percent to a record $87,460. The data do not mean every family feels financially secure, nor do they erase the pressures of housing, health care, and food costs. But they do offer a useful corrective to the prevailing economic doomerism: more households earned more money in 2025, and fewer Americans fell beneath the poverty line.

New @uscensusbureau data shows:



— Real household income reached its highest level in history ($87,460) in 2025, surpassing the previous record set in President Trump's first term.



— After-tax household incomes rose by 3.1% in 2025.



— The poverty rate in the U.S. fell to its… pic.twitter.com/O49YkB4OAs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 15, 2026

One important distinction, however, is that the official poverty rate captures only pretax cash income. It does not account for taxes, noncash benefits such as food or housing assistance, geographic differences in living costs, or essential expenses including medical bills, child care, and work-related costs.

Under the Census Bureau’s broader Supplemental Poverty Measure, which incorporates those factors, the 2025 poverty rate was 13.1 percent, 2.9 percentage points higher than the official 10.2 percent rate. That amounts to roughly 44.4 million Americans living in poverty, compared with 34.5 million under the official one.

This comes as affordability remains one of the country’s defining political concerns, helping fuel recent victories for candidates aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America. For many voters, the question is not whether the stock market is up or whether median incomes are rising. It is whether their paycheck still covers rent, groceries, child care, healthcare, and the rest of life’s relentlessly expensive obligations. But is the affordability crisis as straightforward as it is often portrayed? The answer is more complicated than the political slogans suggest. Affordability is, in large part, subjective: a family earning more than ever can still feel poorer if its expectations, debts, location, or major expenses rise even faster.

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Economic indicators are improving, but for many Americans, improvement no longer feels sufficient. That frustration is feeding an increasingly insatiable demand for entitlement spending, one that has helped push the Democrat Party toward the socialism championed by the DSA, while leaving Republicans increasingly reluctant to take on the harder task of restraining spending at all.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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