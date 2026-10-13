Guilfoyle Officially Resigns After White House Request

United States Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle officially stepped down on Tuesday after she was asked to resign by the White House.

Guilfoyle denied allegations that she promoted “access” to people within the Trump administration, after Wall Street Journal reporters said she asked a donor to the president to cover her $100,000 credit card balance.

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“These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity,” she said in an X post.

Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime. I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of the world. From my first day as Ambassador, I have worked tirelessly to advance President Trump’s America First agenda, strengthen our strategic alliance with Greece, and deliver meaningful victories for the American people. During my tenure, we have helped secure historic agreements to expand American liquefied natural gas exports to Europe, advanced the Vertical Corridor to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, strengthened our defense and security partnership with a critical NATO ally, and expanded opportunities for American businesses and investment throughout the region. I am especially proud of the role our Embassy has played in strengthening American energy dominance, advancing economic cooperation, and ensuring that the United States remains the indispensable leader in Southeast Europe. These accomplishments are a testament to President Trump’s bold leadership, Secretary Rubio’s commitment to American diplomacy, and the extraordinary men and women who serve our country every day. I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service. My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again. While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end. It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the United States of America. My deepest heartfelt appreciation to the people of Greece for their hospitality, partnership, and welcoming me with open arms. God bless President Trump, God bless our incredible diplomats and service members, and God bless the United States of America. — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) October 13, 2026

“I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service,” she said. Guilfoyle was previously a Fox News personality, was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr., and was once married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

However, the outgoing ambassador touted that she has "helped secure historic agreements to expand American liquefied natural gas exports to Europe, advanced the Vertical Corridor to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, strengthened our defense and security partnership with a critical NATO ally, and expanded opportunities for American businesses and investment throughout the region.”

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia broke the news on Tuesday, calling the ambassador an “asset” during her first ever briefing.

The firing was not unexpected, as Trump said this week he was “not happy” about the situation.













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