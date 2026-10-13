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Guilfoyle Officially Resigns After White House Request

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 13, 2026 11:35 AM
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Guilfoyle Officially Resigns After White House Request
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool

United States Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle officially stepped down on Tuesday after she was asked to resign by the White House.

Guilfoyle denied allegations that she promoted “access” to people within the Trump administration, after Wall Street Journal reporters said she asked a donor to the president to cover her $100,000 credit card balance.

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“These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity,” she said in an X post.

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“I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service,” she said. Guilfoyle was previously a Fox News personality, was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr., and was once married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. 

However, the outgoing ambassador touted that she has "helped secure historic agreements to expand American liquefied natural gas exports to Europe, advanced the Vertical Corridor to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, strengthened our defense and security partnership with a critical NATO ally, and expanded opportunities for American businesses and investment throughout the region.”

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia broke the news on Tuesday, calling the ambassador an “asset” during her first ever briefing.

The firing was not unexpected, as Trump said this week he was “not happy” about the situation.




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News Topics GREECE | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
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