Zacharia Drops Major Guilfoyle News at First Briefing

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia took the podium for the first time on Tuesday morning, and she promptly announced that Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has been asked to resign.

“We have asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team and we wish her well,” Zacharia said.

BREAKING: The Trump administration has asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign, according to new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia. https://t.co/Llq30K6LpV — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 13, 2026

The Wall Street Journal reported that the ambassador asked a donor to President Trump, Eric Deters, for $100,000 for her credit card, and there are concerns that she was promising “access” to high-level people in the administration.

Trump said he was “not happy” when asked about the allegations earlier this week. Guilfoyle was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and was previously married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

'WE'RE NOT HAPPY': Trump says he is "looking at" firing U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle amid allegations of improper conduct. A senior U.S. official said Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are "extremely pissed off" by reports that Guilfoyle asked a Trump donor to pay a $100,000 credit card bill while allegedly promising access to administration officials. Guilfoyle's lawyers deny wrongdoing, saying the money was owed for speaking engagements that predated her nomination, and say they are evaluating legal remedies to collect the debt. Full story here https://t.co/tfjq4oJzK5 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 13, 2026

As for Zacharia, she is the permanent successor to Karoline Leavitt, who remains a close advisor to the President on the outside while she raises her young children.

"I am so honored to work for President Trump and the American people as the new White House Press Secretary,” she said.

The press secretary told reporters that one of the President’s main focuses will be campaigning ahead of the midterms, as he’s headed to Alaska later on Tuesday ahead of a tight Senate race between Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and Democrat Mary Peltola.

"You can expect more of the midterm blitz. Just now, we've added Kentucky and we have a few other stops as he goes down to Florida — so it'll be Georgia, Kentucky, and Florida,” she said.