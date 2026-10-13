DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Zacharia Drops Major Guilfoyle News at First Briefing

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 13, 2026 10:25 AM
Advertisement
Zacharia Drops Major Guilfoyle News at First Briefing
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia took the podium for the first time on Tuesday morning, and she promptly announced that Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has been asked to resign.

“We have asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign. She has been a wonderful asset to the team and we wish her well,” Zacharia said. 

The Wall Street Journal reported that the ambassador asked a donor to President Trump, Eric Deters, for $100,000 for her credit card, and there are concerns that she was promising “access” to high-level people in the administration. 

Trump said he was “not happy” when asked about the allegations earlier this week. Guilfoyle was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and was previously married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. 

As for Zacharia, she is the permanent successor to Karoline Leavitt, who remains a close advisor to the President on the outside while she raises her young children. 

"I am so honored to work for President Trump and the American people as the new White House Press Secretary,” she said. 

The press secretary told reporters that one of the President’s main focuses will be campaigning ahead of the midterms, as he’s headed to Alaska later on Tuesday ahead of a tight Senate race between Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and Democrat Mary Peltola. 

"You can expect more of the midterm blitz. Just now, we've added Kentucky and we have a few other stops as he goes down to Florida — so it'll be Georgia, Kentucky, and Florida,” she said. 
















Advertisement





Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics GREECE | KATIE ZACHARIA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WHITE HOUSE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

John Cleese Just Humiliated Humza Yousaf in Debate Over Islam's Incompatibility With Western Values

John Cleese Just Humiliated Humza Yousaf in Debate Over Islam's Incompatibility With Western Values

Amy Curtis
Hey, Dems, on the Ilhan Omar Raid, Judges Do Not Sign Off on Such Warrants Without Good Cause

Hey, Dems, on the Ilhan Omar Raid, Judges Do Not Sign Off on Such Warrants Without Good Cause

Matt Vespa
'Shut Up': Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Words for Democrats Whining About Voter ID

'Shut Up': Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Words for Democrats Whining About Voter ID

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos