New Hampshire Democrats Try to Out-Hate ICE During US House Race Debate

Democrats hate ICE, and they vow to abolish the agency — and prosecute ICE agents — if they regain power. Instead of being concerned about how to help Americans, a Democrat-controlled Congress would spend its time attacking our law enforcement agencies, raising taxes, and enacting revenge on President Trump and Republicans.

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And this New Hampshire U.S. House race debate proves that, for Democrats, it's all about who can hate and punish ICE the most.

You want to know how kooky and out of touch Dems have become on immigration? Here’s a US House race in New Hampshire’s 1st where three white women and (I guess) a man try and outdo each other with just how much they hate ICE.



We cannot let these lunatics regain the majority. pic.twitter.com/UjiIbH3EJw — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 4, 2026

"There are so many families who are being terrorized and torn apart right now," said Carleigh Beriont. "And I have an extensive plan on my website, I published it in the Union Leader earlier this year for how we can abolish ICE and build a just and human and functional immigration system."

"This doesn't mean doing away with borders, it doesn't mean doing away with immigration," she continued. "It means utilizing the agencies that we already have, the DEA and the FBI who are able to deal with things like drug smuggling and human trafficking. If people have committed crimes, if they have been convicted of crimes, sure they should be allowed to be deported."

Right, because Democrats like Tim Walz totally wouldn't pardon the criminals to save them from deportation, right?

Stefany Shaheen said, "The story of a woman who hid in Burger King in Manchester for 13 hours after her husband was taken by ICE agents and they had no idea where he went. The story of the couple who carries their passports around because even though they've been American citizens and they were born here, they're afraid that they will be called out for speaking Spanish in public. It's outrageous. Trump's ICE needs to be dismantled. We need to abolish what is happening in this country as it relates to ICE agents terrorizing our communities. And let's not be unclear here, they've spent three times more money on homeland security to arms ICE agents, $20 million of taxpayer money ... for gloves that shock people."

Would she prefer ICE just use guns instead to subdue uncooperative illegal aliens and "protesters"? Okay, then.

"This is a challenge that is facing our community," said Maura Sullivan. "People in our community are afraid to go to work, they're afraid to leave their home, they're afraid to take their kids to school."

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Criminals should be afraid.

"This is heartbreaking. We're a country of immigrants," she continued. "My husband's parents were immigrants to this country."

"We need to stop ICE," said Christian Urrutia. "They've murdered people in our communities. Este es un pais de inmigrantes. This is a country of immigrants. I feel this firsthand."

Lady's and Gentlemen, the new Democrat Party https://t.co/6TFxhdGad0 — Vik ✈ 🇺🇸 #MAGA ✊ (@vic_tracy) September 4, 2026

There will be no immigration laws. There will be no borders. There will be no immigration enforcement. The Democrats will let millions of illegal aliens — criminals, terrorists, spies, Islamists — rush our borders to destroy this nation.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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