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Is Russia Withholding Information About the Suspected Plague Death?

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 07, 2026 2:00 PM
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Is Russia Withholding Information About the Suspected Plague Death?
Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

The State Department is asking for more answers regarding the “suspected pneumonic plague” from the Russian government.

Initial reports have indicated that a Russian anti-plague lab worker has died of an unclear type of pneumonia, sparking hundreds to be put into quarantine in the country as the Russian government downplays the situation, according to Reuters.

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“We have officially requested additional information from the Russian government. We are also in official communication with other countries around the world to share information,” a State Department spokesman said in a statement to Townhall on Wednesday.

The federal government also reportedly filed a “diplomatic complaint” to Russia in order to get more information about the disease, and whether there’s a risk of it becoming a larger global issue, according to NewsNation. 

The concerns about the disease come amid the Russia-Ukraine War, as President Donald Trump has been wanting to broker an end to the conflict that started in 2022. Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is expected to call “very soon” with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the plague concerns. 

The State Department said in a statement to Townhall earlier this week that it was “monitoring the situation closely,” but stressed that many facts are not yet known.

“We encourage Russian authorities to share accurate information quickly and openly,” a State Department spokesperson said at the time, adding that “plague is a known disease and is treatable with common antibiotics, especially when treatment starts early.”

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News Topics RUSSIA | STATE DEPARTMENT | VLADIMIR PUTIN
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