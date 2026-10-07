Is Russia Withholding Information About the Suspected Plague Death?

The State Department is asking for more answers regarding the “suspected pneumonic plague” from the Russian government.

Initial reports have indicated that a Russian anti-plague lab worker has died of an unclear type of pneumonia, sparking hundreds to be put into quarantine in the country as the Russian government downplays the situation, according to Reuters.

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From a State Department spox of the plague situation in Russia: a State Department spokesman: We are aware of reports of a fatal case of suspected pneumonic plague in Irkutsk Oblast, Russia. We are monitoring the situation closely with the CDC and our other interagency partners. Many details have not been confirmed. We encourage Russian authorities to share accurate information quickly and openly. Plague is a known disease and is treatable with common antibiotics, especially when treatment starts early. Cases occur naturally in many parts of the world. The safety and security of U.S. citizens is our highest priority. We encourage U.S. citizens traveling overseas to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (https://t.co/FxKrHhphVT) to receive updates. The Travel Advisory for Russia remains at Level 4: Do Not Travel for Americans. @townhallcom — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) October 5, 2026

A source familiar tells me @NewsNation the U.S. government has issued a demarche, a formal diplomatic complaint, to Russia demanding more information about the apparent plague death there. Under the World Health Organization's International Health Regulations, countries are legally required to transparently share timely and complete public health information regarding dangerous infectious threats like plague to assess and prevent international spread. When asked about this a U.S. state department spokesperson sent me the below statement: “We have officially requested additional information from the Russian government. We are also in official communication with other countries around the world to share information.” — Hannah Brandt (@HannahBrandt_TV) October 7, 2026

“We have officially requested additional information from the Russian government. We are also in official communication with other countries around the world to share information,” a State Department spokesman said in a statement to Townhall on Wednesday.

The federal government also reportedly filed a “diplomatic complaint” to Russia in order to get more information about the disease, and whether there’s a risk of it becoming a larger global issue, according to NewsNation.

The concerns about the disease come amid the Russia-Ukraine War, as President Donald Trump has been wanting to broker an end to the conflict that started in 2022. Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he is expected to call “very soon” with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the plague concerns.

The State Department said in a statement to Townhall earlier this week that it was “monitoring the situation closely,” but stressed that many facts are not yet known.

“We encourage Russian authorities to share accurate information quickly and openly,” a State Department spokesperson said at the time, adding that “plague is a known disease and is treatable with common antibiotics, especially when treatment starts early.”

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