Lab Worker Reportedly Dies of Plague in Siberia; Nearly 200 Placed Under Observation

A reported pneumonic plague outbreak in Siberia, Russia, has triggered quarantines of about 200 people after a lab worker died, according to the Moscow Times.

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The Moscow Times reported:

The woman was identified as Daria Sh., a 27- or 28-year-old employee of the Irkutsk anti-plague institute, by the exiled news outlet Lyudi Baikala (People of Baikal) and pro-Kremlin broadcaster REN TV. She reportedly told medical staff that she had accidentally broken a test tube containing live bacteria while collecting samples for testing.





Health authorities in Siberia’s Irkutsk region have placed nearly 200 people under medical observation after a laboratory worker died from plague, according to media reports and a statement by a regional leader. https://t.co/72NdpLUrBd — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 2, 2026

BREAKING: 5 hospitals have been closed for quarantines in Siberia due to a possible plague outbreak. The 28-year-old lab technician Darya Shipilova, died yesterday after breaking a test tube with live Yersinia pestis the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute on September 25th while handling samples. A mask mandate has now been introduced at the huge aluminum plant in Irkutsk. Some U.S. politicians are now calling for commercial air travel to and from Russia to be stopped until the situation is clarified. This first symptoms of pneumonic plague typically start about 4 to 7 days after exposure. 200 people are under observation. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 4, 2026

Russian authorities are responding to an incident in which a suspected dangerous infection was released as a result of a laboratory accident in Siberia and a researcher died. https://t.co/ajwuglFrIZ https://t.co/5owdUE1Y7l — CNN (@CNN) October 4, 2026

Link to the Moscow Times, and screen shots (in Russian) in the event Russian gov't takes down this article, or edits it. My suspicion is soon the Russian gov't will deny the outbreak is plague, and/or blame something, or someone, else — as they've done in the past including with the famous anthrax outbreak at Sverdlovsk, which was blamed on contaminated meat but was really a lab leak from a biological weapons facility called Garrison 19. https://t.co/2xW3mkl2Rq — Annie Jacobsen (@AnnieJacobsen) October 4, 2026

Scoop: White House monitors suspected plague outbreak in Russia https://t.co/W2zaVPGYYM — Axios (@axios) October 4, 2026





“There are fears this could be another Wuhan situation.” Dominic Hauschild, The Sunday Times’ defence correspondent, says it’s difficult to establish the facts on the reports of a pneumonic plague in Siberia due to the Russian government’s “secrecy” around the incident. @rosiewright99 | @domhauschild — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) October 4, 2026

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Watch this space. The pneumonic plague outbreak in Russia is spreading. This could quickly become a catastrophic global emergency that makes Wuhan look like child's play. — Jacob Baime (@JacobBaime) October 4, 2026

Pneumonic plague originating in Siberia👇 is also the scenario for Annie Jacobsen's recent "Biological War" book. If true, this is a very significant problem. Unfortunately Russia won't have the resources to deal with it, nor will they tell the truth about it. — Terry Virts (@AstroTerry) October 4, 2026

A laboratory worker in Irkutsk, Russia has died from the disease, according to reports. https://t.co/Xtc9vEsA5M — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 4, 2026

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