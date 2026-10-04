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Lab Worker Reportedly Dies of Plague in Siberia; Nearly 200 Placed Under Observation

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 04, 2026 8:00 PM
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Lab Worker Reportedly Dies of Plague in Siberia; Nearly 200 Placed Under Observation
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

A reported pneumonic plague outbreak in Siberia, Russia, has triggered quarantines of about 200 people after a lab worker died, according to the Moscow Times

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The Moscow Times reported: 

The woman was identified as Daria Sh., a 27- or 28-year-old employee of the Irkutsk anti-plague institute, by the exiled news outlet Lyudi Baikala (People of Baikal) and pro-Kremlin broadcaster REN TV.

She reportedly told medical staff that she had accidentally broken a test tube containing live bacteria while collecting samples for testing.


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