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Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert Dead at 84

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 05, 2026 9:51 AM
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Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert Dead at 84
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

Former Speaker Dennis Hastert, who was convicted and spent time behind bars in a hush money case tied to the sexual abuse of teens, has died at 84.

Hastert was considered a "serial child molester" by the sentencing judge in the case closely related to his time as a high school boys wrestling coach, according to the New York Times. 

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According to the Kendall County coroner’s office, he died Saturday night in Plano, Illinois, where he was having in-home hospice care. 

His death was the result of “natural causes,” according to the coroner’s office. 

Hastert was the successor to Speaker Newt Gingrich in the role, serving in the position from 1999 until 2007, and he was then succeeded by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He represented Illinois in the lower chamber from 1987 until 2007. Prior to Congress, he served in the Illinois House of Representatives.

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News Topics CONGRESS | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ILLINOIS | NANCY PELOSI
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