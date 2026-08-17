Lawmakers Set to Introduce Legislation to Target Sexual Misconduct in Congress

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is set to introduce legislation aimed at addressing rampant sexual misconduct cases in Congress.

This comes amid several instances in which lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are facing allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior.

From Politico:

A bipartisan House effort is underway to fundamentally change how sexual misconduct and other bad behavior on Capitol Hill is identified, investigated and eradicated.

But the widely-held goal of transforming the workplace culture of Congress could quickly run up against longstanding lawmaker resistance to tools necessary to police themselves, with some worried it will turn into another avenue for partisan mudslinging.

Reps. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) and Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.), the chairs of their respective party’s women’s caucuses, have been working on legislation to change how the Ethics Committee functions and streamline the various processes by which staffers can report violations, with plans to unveil a framework in September after the summer recess.

“I am incredibly optimistic that when we get back into session that we will have a set of reforms that we can all agree on,” Leger Fernández said in an interview this past week.

“We’ve been hard at work all summer, and we’re on track to unveil our proposal next month,” Cammack said in a statement.

The rash of sexual misconduct allegations over the past year against male members of Congress that resulted in two resignations in the same week — from former Reps. Eric Swalwell of California and Tony Gonzales of Texas — has increased the urgency for action. Cammack and Leger Fernández also have support from Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, giving their effort more legitimacy.