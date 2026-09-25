Iran 'Discussions' Continue Through Mediators After United Nations Reset

The United States’ mediated conversations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are continuing, after there were some talks earlier this week at the United Nations General Assembly.

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The reboot of conversations is noteworthy, as the Trump administration had halted conversations with the country amid increased frustrations over military actions by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and the negotiation style of Iranian officials.

“We are having positive and constructive discussions through the mediators,” a United States official told Townhall on Friday.

“The United States is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz, so we are not in a rush. Over the last 48 hours, nearly 40 million barrels of oil have transited the Strait,” the official continued.

Independently confirming other reports of U.S.-Iran talks from U.S. official:



- We are having positive and constructive discussions through the mediators.

- The United States is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz, so we are not in a rush. Over the… — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) September 25, 2026

At the UNGA, special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had a “very productive meeting” through “mediators,” according to the president.

"I think there’s a lot of momentum for them to make a deal. That’s what we are hearing from everybody,” he said at the time.

However, the president did not mince words in his official UNGA remarks, saying he has a "big decision to make" on the war's future.

"Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?" Trump said.

"Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness for generations? But I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election," he added.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were in attendance for UNGA week in New York City.

The foreign minister might even be impeached for his approach to the talks on American soil, as it may have gone past what the Middle Eastern nation permitted, according to Iran International.

The U.S. and the Islamic Republic signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the early summer, but it was essentially thrown out after the Iranian military struck cargo ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

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