Guess Who New York Magazine Featured in Its Men's Style Issue

The Left has spent years erasing women in the name of trans ideology. From relabeling women as "egg producers" or "womb owners" or "birthing persons" to featuring men cosplaying as women on the covers of magazines and in awards, it's been a problem for some time. Now the Left is doing the same thing to men in New York Magazine's Men's Style issue, by featuring Elliot Page shirtless in the spread.

Advertisement

Elliot Page for The Men’s Style Issue of New York Magazine



📸: Ryan McGinley pic.twitter.com/WjUZLVjYnQ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 28, 2026

It's a mockery of men to pretend that Page is a man.

The tiny female head on the ken doll body is comical, Hollywood is just playing a prank on this poor woman https://t.co/dI9wlUzeyU — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) September 28, 2026

When this writer went to see "The Odyssey," the audience actually laughed at Page on screen. And the way she ran as a supposed warrior was quite comical. Sad, but comical.

Honestly, in time we'll look back on this in the same way people look back on Christians being used as living candles in the gardens of Nero's palace and women and children being devoured by lions and tigers in the Coliseum. https://t.co/tOYx39llMp — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) September 28, 2026

Yes, we will.

Still the saddest-looking girl in the world. https://t.co/rT3h7aqaar — Wings Over Scotland (@WingsScotland) September 28, 2026

Yes. It's very sad.

I worry about the message Elliot Page is sending to the impressionable youth that it’s okay to irreversibly defile your body with tattoos https://t.co/eee2K9zXgi — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 28, 2026

This is some next-level sarcasm. But it speaks to a larger truth about the message it sends to young, impressionable girls.

Page is not a man. She is a woman, and even if New York Magazine pretends otherwise, that reality does not change.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.