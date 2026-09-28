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Guess Who New York Magazine Featured in Its Men's Style Issue

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 28, 2026 6:00 PM
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Guess Who New York Magazine Featured in Its Men's Style Issue
Phil Caruso/Lionsgate via AP

The Left has spent years erasing women in the name of trans ideology. From relabeling women as "egg producers" or "womb owners" or "birthing persons" to featuring men cosplaying as women on the covers of magazines and in awards, it's been a problem for some time. Now the Left is doing the same thing to men in New York Magazine's Men's Style issue, by featuring Elliot Page shirtless in the spread.

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It's a mockery of men to pretend that Page is a man.

When this writer went to see "The Odyssey," the audience actually laughed at Page on screen. And the way she ran as a supposed warrior was quite comical. Sad, but comical.

Yes, we will.

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Yes. It's very sad.

This is some next-level sarcasm. But it speaks to a larger truth about the message it sends to young, impressionable girls.

Page is not a man. She is a woman, and even if New York Magazine pretends otherwise, that reality does not change.

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | HOLLYWOOD | MOVIES | NEW YORK
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