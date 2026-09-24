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Trump Meets With Xi – Here's What We Know So Far

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 24, 2026 3:35 PM
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Trump Meets With Xi – Here's What We Know So Far
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump gave Chinese President Xi Jinping a tour of Marine One, but both leaders remained fairly tight-lipped as of Thursday afternoon in regards to what was discussed in their bilateral meeting.

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“We had a great meeting — and he has a great interest in granite. He likes granite. He's an expert on stone, aside from many other things, and he loves good granite,” Trump said on the White House South Lawn.

The decision to show Xi Marine One comes as the new helipad on the lawn had completed construction earlier this week. It is one of many projects at the White House and around D.C. touted by the president, including the ballroom that’s currently under construction where the East Wing used to be located.

The visit has so far been met with a lot of fanfare, including a military review ceremony earlier in the day.

In addition, First Lady Melania Trump and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan visited the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, which greeted them with a children’s choir.

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Prior to the meeting this morning, Xi and Trump struck friendly tones in their opening remarks.

He noted that “President Xi becomes the first ever Chinese leader to make a second formal state visit to America,” as he also did a state visit during the Obama administration, as well as an informal trip to Florida during Trump’s first term in office. Trump said their “friendship” has centered on “mutual respect” and “the vital interests of our people.”

The state dinner with the two leaders, as well as tech moguls, is planned for Thursday night.

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News Topics CHINA | DONALD TRUMP | MELANIA TRUMP | WHITE HOUSE | XI JINPING
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