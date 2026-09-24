Her Life Was Normal – Until She Was Falsely Accused of Vehicular Manslaughter

A Florida woman on Wednesday testified about the ordeal she endured after police wrongly identified her as the culprit in a deadly crash.

Lindsey Isaacs, 23, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Crime and Counterterrorism at a hearing titled “Always Watching: Flock’s Nationwide AI Surveillance Network,” which was chaired by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

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Flock Safety’s CEO and other surveillance company executives chose not to appear.

On October 4, 2025, at about 9:53 p.m., a speeding Doge Durango struck a motorcycle, then hit a Ford Focus that slammed into a Honda Pilot. The motorcyclist passed away, as well as Flagler County Deputy Administrator Jorge Salinas and his wife, Nancy. A fourth person was severely injured.

The Durango’s driver fled the scene.

On that day, Isaacs spent time cooking with her mother at her apartment before running an errand. She was home at about 10:25 p.m.

Early the next day, law enforcement officers went to her parents’ home in Ocala, then arrived at her apartment. They claimed her black Durango had killed three people and said her vehicle showed evidence of collision damage.

Isaacs told the officers that her SUV had not sustained collision damage and that she had receipts proving her whereabouts. However, the troopers still towed her vehicle.

The police arrested Isaacs on eight felonies on April 17. Three of the charges were for vehicular homicide. With these charges, the woman faced a life sentence.

She was placed in solitary confinement for about 86 hours and was forced to wear a torn suicide-prevention gown. The authorities later transferred her to a maximum-security unit. “Being incarcerated, falsely incarcerated, in jail, in G Block, was the worst 13 days in my life,” Isaacs told reporters.

“I was terrified. I was facing the possibility of spending the rest of my life in prison for a crash I knew I had not been involved in,” Isaacs said. “At my lowest point, I didn't want to be alive. The television was constantly on in the jail. My mugshot appeared on the news, and I watched as information about me and my case was broadcast publicly.”

Woman falsely accused of causing a fatal car crash with Flock camera data:



On October 4th, 2025, I spent the day with my mom at my apartment in Florida. At approximately 1:04 am, 3 deputies from the sheriff's office arrived looking for me. I gave them my information showing… pic.twitter.com/FKdGumF83S — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 23, 2026

It was later revealed that the case against her relied on weak evidence. A Flock camera recorded Isaacs’ black Durango about three miles west of the crash at 9:51 p.m., two minutes before the collision. Witnesses and a 911 caller described a maroon Durango and a partial plate that did not match hers. In fact, maroon paint was found on one of the vehicles it struck.

The police ignored these clues.

Her attorney, Patrick McGeehan, told Newsnation, “Lindsey wasn’t even at the crash scene.” He also said, “These were investigators that got it in their mind that there was a black Dodge Durango involved. They got on Flock, found the first black Dodge Durango, that belonged to Lindsey Isaacs, and pinned that on her.”

Law enforcement eventually found and arrested the real culprit, 47-year-old Alisa Lee Montalvo from Daytona. Her maroon Durango matched the original description and partial license plate number.

On May 22, the State Attorney's Office formally declined to prosecute Lindsey on all eight charges. Authorities then arrested Alisa Lee Montalvo on charges connected to the crash. Prosecutors allege Montalvo was driving a maroon Dodge Durango. She faces nine charges, including three counts of vehicular homicide and tampering with physical evidence. She has not been convicted, and the charges remain allegations. For Lindsey, the news brought enormous relief. "I felt like a new woman," she told me. "I felt free." Lindsey told me she later received an apology from the head of the Florida Highway Patrol. "It felt like a miracle," she said. "Another miracle from God that I was hearing it in person, face to face."

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“I was terrified. I was facing the possibility of spending the rest of my life in prison for a crash that I knew I had not been involved in,” Isaacs said during her Senate testimony. “I did not know if I would ever get out of jail. At my lowest point, I did not want to be alive.”

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