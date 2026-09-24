Maria Salazar, Trump's Deportation Traitor, Got a Wake Up Call From Her Constituents

Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) has been among the more vocal GOP critics of the Trump White House’s deportation agenda. She released a new ad on the issue and pushed for amnesty last year. Maria is facing some bad polling data, as The Washington Post reports that her constituents remain pro-Trump and support his immigration agenda (via WaPo):

In South Florida, Rep. María Elvira Salazar’s latest campaign ad seems to be all voters can talk about.

The Republican’s video, released last week, was shot in front of the White House, not in the sun-blazed streets of Miami-Dade County. Though aimed at frustrated voters, it was framed as a direct appeal to President Donald Trump.

“Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far,” Salazar says while looking directly at the camera. She goes on to tell Trump that his advisers are giving him bad advice, and that his immigration policies are weakening Republicans’ standing with the Latino voters who helped power GOP gains in 2024.

But many Latino voters in Salazar’s district said she has misread their sentiment and that their support for Trump has not wavered. Their support for their congresswoman, however, has waned, they said — and the ad did nothing to restore their confidence.

“She’s out of line,” said Hector Rubio, a resident of Miami’s wealthy enclave of Key Biscayne. Rubio, a longtime Republican voter who supported Salazar in the past three races, said in Spanish that Trump “is doing what he can, and he could do even more.” As he watched his wife shop in the neighborhood’s busy farmers market on Saturday morning, Rubio advised Salazar to stick close to Trump.

Even those who agreed with Salazar’s message seemed to find fault in it, with many saying the lawmaker should have made her appeal to Trump earlier.

[…]

Back in Salazar’s district, several Republican voters said that they approved of the Trump administration’s deportation efforts.

“The people who voted for Trump — the 70 or so million — one of the reasons was because they wanted to get all the illegal people out of here,” said South Miami resident Richard Santos, 80, in an interview outside of the city’s iconic Versailles restaurant. Santos said he voted for Salazar in the past but that he’s no longer supporting her because she challenged the president.

For many of the district’s Republicans, the calculus is very simple: You’re either with Trump or you aren’t. And to some of these voters, Salazar’s ad was proof that she’s trying to stay in power by having it both ways.