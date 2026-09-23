Chinese President Xi Jinping Lands in US for Rare Closely-Watched Visit

President Donald Trump greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews for a rare state visit by the world leader in a lively arrival ceremony that featured a B-1 bomber flyover.

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Xi and the president could discuss a wide range of topics during the trip, including the artificial intelligence race and individuals that the United States considers to be wrongfully detained by the Chinese government.

The last state visit from Xi was under then-President Barack Obama in 2015, but he also came to U.S. to meet with Trump in 2017 in Florida. Xi's wife, Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan, will also be in attendance for the visit.

.@POTUS salutes as the Star-Spangled Banner is played — and B-1 aircraft fly overhead 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lOvdZR8y6z — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 23, 2026

While in Washington, First Lady Melania Trump will host a state dinner, and the four will go to the National Archives on Friday.

Ahead of the visit, Capitol Hill has chimed in with its own thoughts on the direction the meetings should take.

"I know the President intends to discuss trade and AI with the Chinese leadership—and rightfully so. Perhaps some progress will be made," Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) posted to X. Wicker chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"But, during every minute of dialogue, our commander-in-chief should keep in mind that his guest is a brutal, unelected, and oppressive dictator who seeks to dominate his neighbors and whose military arsenal is aimed directly at the U.S. of America," the senator added.

I know the President intends to discuss trade and AI with the Chinese leadership—and rightfully so. Perhaps some progress will be made. But, during every minute of dialogue, our commander-in-chief should keep in mind that his guest is a brutal, unelected, and oppressive dictator… pic.twitter.com/v1b1Q5mKGT — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) September 22, 2026

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said he wants to see an AI focus in the upcoming conversations.

"Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will meet in Washington this week. It’s critical that President Trump use this moment to secure increased AI safety coordination on the shared risks that frontier models hold, while also confronting China’s calculated efforts to overtake the U.S. in the AI development race," Schiff wrote.

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will meet in Washington this week. It’s critical that President Trump use this moment to secure increased AI safety coordination on the shared risks that frontier models hold, while also confronting China’s calculated efforts to overtake the U.S. in… — Senator Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) September 23, 2026

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